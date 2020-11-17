Conan O’Brien is ending his talk show Conan on TBS and moving over to a weekly variety show format with HBO Max!

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.’ I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription,” Conan said in a statement (via Deadline).

This will be the first time in 28 years that Conan is not fronting a late night talk show.

“28 years is a monumental achievement in late-night television,” Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS and truTV said in a statement. “We’re incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the ‘Conan Without Borders’ specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family.”

