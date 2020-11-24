Perhaps nothing is more satisfying than a good night’s sleep.

And if you can’t get it, you’re going to be stressed, exhausted, and irritable. Lack of good sleep is associated with mood changes, weakened immunity, weight gain, and increased risk of certain illnesses like diabetes. Fear not, however, because The Calm Embrace Weighted Blanket from Cushion Lab is here to help!

If you’ve never tried a weighted blanket, you’re definitely missing out. It can change your life with the great quality of sleep that it makes possible. It can also help you relax when you’re not sleeping, but simply lounging. Imagine relaxing after a long day with the weighted blanket comfortably on your body, and then as night falls, falling into a deep, satisfying, rejuvenating sleep. It would be pure bliss.

Using deep touch pressure stimulation, The Calm Embrace Weighted Blanket actually helps your brain release feel-good chemicals like serotonin and sleep chemicals like melatonin. You end up relaxing mentally as well as physically as you quietly drift off into the best sleep of your life. This blanket also comes with an even weight distribution design for maximum effectiveness. It is double stitched to secure the internal glass beads, features smaller pockets for natural contouring, and is filled with lead-free, medical-grade glass nanobeads.

If you suffer from insomnia or disrupted sleeping patterns, give yourself the gift of this blanket for the holidays. It’s the perfect treat for yourself, especially as the holidays can bring some added stress, or you get be affected by seasonal depression. Benefits of great sleep include increased immunity, stronger, better memory and brainpower, weight loss, and a higher ability to concentrate and focus. All of these benefits can further improve your quality of life.

Get The Calm Embrace Weighted Blanket today for only $109.97 (Reg. $249), a difference of 55%! This Black Friday deal has dropped early, but you don’t need a coupon to save an extra $10.02 on this doorbuster deal!

It’s time to enjoy and benefit from great sleep.

