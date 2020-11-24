Top Stories
Tue, 24 November 2020

The Weeknd Gets 0 Nominations at Grammy Awards 2021 Despite Breaking Chart Records

The Weeknd is curiously missing from the 2021 Grammy Awards nominations list.

Despite being a favorite to win among prediction lists, the 30-year-old After Hours singer received zero nominations at the annual music awards ceremony – which is especially strange, considering his chart-breaking year.

His single “Blinding Lights” from After Hours became a global smash hit, and rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It spent 40 weeks in the Top 10, breaking a tie with Post Malone‘s “Circles” for the most weeks logged in the region in the chart’s 62-year history.

After Hours, which was released back in March, also featured singles “Heartless,” “In Your Eyes” and “Save Your Tears.” The album also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It even broke the record for the most global pre-adds for an album in Apple Music history.

He wasn’t always snubbed: he previously won in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category for Beauty Behind the Madness in 2016, as well as 2018 with Starboy.

Tue, 24 November 2020

Renee Zellweger Is Nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award!

You may be wondering why Renee Zellweger‘s name is trending today and it’s because she was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award!

The 51-year-old actress was lauded for her work as Judy Garland in the Judy biopic, where she won numerous awards including a 2020 Oscar. Now, she’s also been nominated for a Grammy in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category for her work on the Judy album.

She’ll be competing against Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian for Blue Umbrella, Harry Connick, Jr for True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, James Taylor for American Standard, and Rufus Wainwright for Unfollow the Rules.

Tue, 24 November 2020

Chrishell Stause Sets the Record Straight on Gleb Savchenko Cheating Rumors

Chrishell Stause is commenting once again on those rumors that she had an affair with her Dancing with the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko.

“I feel like it really is annoying because it’s one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he’s going through personally, people want to make it into something it’s not,” Chrishell told E! News. “So we’re just friends.”

“I get it,” she added. “I’ve been on soaps. You have to have that kind of stuff sometimes when you’re on the dance floor. People misinterpret that.”

Just days after they were eliminated from the show, Gleb and his wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova, announced that they were ending their marriage.

Elena then accused Gleb of cheating on her, but both he and Chrishell confirmed that there was nothing going on between them.

Tue, 24 November 2020

Tue, 24 November 2020

Grammys 2021 Nominations Released - Full List Revealed!

The 2021 Grammys nominations are here, and we have the full list of nominees here for you to see.

The eligibility period ran from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020 for the prestigious annual music awards ceremony.

The nominees were announced in an hour-long livestream presentation on Grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s social media platforms on Tuesday (November 24). Just Jared is updating live as the categories are announced!

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are set to air on CBS on January 31, 2021 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles at 8 pm EST. Trevor Noah is set to host.

Click inside to see the full list of nominations for the 2021 Grammys…

Tue, 24 November 2020

'Drew Barrymore Show' Faces Backlash After Performing Wedding for Teacher & His Alleged Former Student

The Drew Barrymore Show is under fire for the dream wedding they threw on the show for a frontline nurse named Selina and a high school teacher named Dan. Their wedding was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, many are pointing out in the comments of the YouTube video that Dan was actually Selina‘s teacher in high school and allege their relationship began when she was underage.

Comments on the YouTube page include, ” It would be a great story if it was actually true. They met ‘in school’ because she was his student. The mutual friends was the physics class he taught.”

“Wow, ‘We met in school through mutual friends’ is a very creative way of saying your relationship started when he was your teacher in high school. Could CBS not find a couple whose relationship didn’t begin completely inappropriately? I just hope he’s more observant of his marriage vows than he was of the law when he started dating her….” another commenter added.

Some comments on the Instagram include, “Oh so we’re just letting people know grooming children is ok? Really surprising considering what the host has experienced in their own life. Thanks for endangering numerous children with your show! Good job everyone!” and “He groomed her. She was a minor and he was a teacher.”

Check out the segment below…

Tue, 24 November 2020

Some Fans Mistakenly Think Katy Perry Shared a Photo of Baby Daughter Daisy's Face

This weekend, Katy Perry posted a throwback photo of her with her dad, but some fans were a little confused!

Some believed that Katy actually posted a photo of her two-month-old daughter with Orlando Bloom, Daisy Dove!

“Lol I thought it was daisy I had a heart attack don’t do that again lol,” one person commented.

Daisy Dove looks so cute 😍😍,” another fan posted.

“Omg your daughter looks so beautiful god bless,” one person wrote in the comments.

Another added, “Your baby girl is already big! She’s a doll!”

Confusion was likely added when Orlando himself wrote, “It me,” noticing the similarity between him and her dad. Find out who Daisy looks more like: Katy or Orlando!

See the pic in question embedded below!

