Kim Kardashian is stepping out for the first time since Kanye West‘s apology.
The 39-year-old reality star was spotted out on a drive on Saturday afternoon (July 25) in Los Angeles.
Kim was still wearing her wedding ring amid reports that she and the 43-year-old rapper have been considering a divorce for “a long time.”
Earlier that day, Kanye took to Twitter to publicly apologize to Kim after he publicly spoke about how they considered aborting their daughter North West.
Kim released a lengthy statement earlier this week in which she addressed Kanye‘s bipolar disorder diagnosis.
Chace Crawford is staying safe during his day out!
The 35-year-old Gossip Girl alum wore a face mask while picking up an iced coffee on Friday afternoon (July 24) in Los Feliz, Calif.
Chace showed off his biceps in a blue T-shirt and green shorts paired with a tan baseball hat and sunglasses.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Chace‘s Amazon Prime Video series The Boys has been picked up for a third season before season two even premiered!
The highly anticipated second season will debut on September 4 with the first three episodes and new episodes will be available each Friday, culminating in an epic season finale on October 9.
Kiefer Sutherland is back in action!
The 53-year-old actor stars alongside Boyd Holbrook in the upcoming crime action series The Fugitive heading to Quibi next month.
The Fugitive is “an update of the beloved 1960s TV series and its 1993 film adaptation, stars Sutherland as Detective Clay Bryce, a cop in pursuit of Mike Ferro (Holbrook), who’s on the run after being falsely incriminated in a subway bombing. Mike must evade capture as he desperately tries to uncover the real perpetrator and clear his name,” according to EW.
The show also stars Natalie Martinez, Tiya Sircar, Brian Geraghty, Genesis Rodriguez, Glenn Howerton, Daniel David Stewart, and Keilani Arellanes.
The first season of The Fugitive will have 14 episodes, premiering on Monday, August 3. New episodes will then roll out every weekday through Tuesday, August 18.
recently announced that he will be running for President of the United States during the 2020 election and he already has picked his running mate. The rapper has chosen a woman who describes herself as a "Biblical life coach" and she also has made interesting statements on mental health in the past. See who he picked...
Jessie J is soaking up the sunny weather!
The 32-year-old “Price Tag” singer headed out on a walk with a few friends on Saturday afternoon (July 25) in Los Angeles.
Jessie showed off her fit midriff in a blue sports bra and leggings for her outing.
After her walk, Jessie put on a mask while she and her friends made a quick trip to a local grocery store to pick up a few snacks.
Jessie has been staying safe and out of the public eye amid the ongoing pandemic. The last time she was spotted out was back in April while going for a motorcycle ride with boyfriend Channing Tatum.
Natalia Bryant is celebrating Taylor Swift‘s new album!
In honor of her new album folklore, the 30-year-old entertainer sent a cardigan to the 17-year-old daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant.
“Thank you @taylorswift #Cardigan,” Vanessa wrote on her Instagram Story along with a photo of Natalia holding up the cardigan from Taylor.
Natalia also took to her Story to share a pic of the cardigan along with writing, “Thank you SO much @taylorswift…I am OBSESSED with ‘folklore’!!!”
If you didn’t know, “Cardigan” is the first single Taylor released off of her new album. Along with releasing folklore, Taylor sent cardigans to her famous friends.
Fans can purchase cardigan from her website here.
Make sure to read what Taylor had to say about the connection between three of the songs on the album. Fans think they already have it all figured out!
Gerard Butler feeds the meter before meeting up with a friend on Saturday afternoon (July 25) in the Pacific Palisades, Calif.
The 50-year-old London Has Fallen actor looked handsome in a blue shirt paired with dark jeans and sunglasses for his afternoon outing.
Earlier this month, Gerard was spotted biking to a restaurant for lunch with longtime girlfriend Morgan Brown.
During the pandemic, Gerard and Morgan have been taking advantage of the outdoors and were spotted out together taking a ride in a ATV while Gerard has been spending a lot of time surfing with pal Joel Kinnaman.
Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are sparking romance rumors!
The 25-year-old musician traveled to Ireland to hang out with the 24-year-old Normal People actor, Metro reports.
On Thursday (July 23), Paul and Phoebe were spotted having brunch at the Lemon Leaf Cafe in Kinsale, County Cork.
Over the past few months, Paul and Phoebe have been openly flirty on social media.
It all started back in May when Phoebe tweeted, “finished normal people and now I’m sad and horny oh wait.” Paul then responded, “I’m officially dead.”
In an interview with NME, Phoebe referred to Paul as “the cute boy” and said that she got a “pitter-patter in my heart” when she saw that he followed her on Instagram.
Phoebe then sent Paul her new album Punisher before she interviewed him on Instagram Live for his first cover feature with a fashion magazine.
