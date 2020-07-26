Kim Kardashian is stepping out for the first time since Kanye West‘s apology.

The 39-year-old reality star was spotted out on a drive on Saturday afternoon (July 25) in Los Angeles.

Kim was still wearing her wedding ring amid reports that she and the 43-year-old rapper have been considering a divorce for “a long time.”

Earlier that day, Kanye took to Twitter to publicly apologize to Kim after he publicly spoke about how they considered aborting their daughter North West.

Kim released a lengthy statement earlier this week in which she addressed Kanye‘s bipolar disorder diagnosis.

