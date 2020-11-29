Jude Law slows down his pace to catch his breath while out on a jog around the park on Saturday afternoon (November 28) in London, England.

The 47-year-old The Holiday actor kept his ears warm in a gray beanie as got in some exercise while out during the foggy and chilly weather.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jude Law

Back in September, Jude confirmed that he had recently welcomed his sixth child after wife Phillipa Coan gave birth to the couple’s first child.

Not that long ago, Jude enjoyed a night out on the town with friends and family while celebrating his son Rudy‘s 18th birthday.

If you missed it, Jude recently commented on co-star Johnny Depp‘s exit from Fantastic Beasts 3. Here’s what he said…

10+ pictures inside of Jude Law out on his jog…More Here! »