'Happiest Season' Viewers Wanted the Movie to End Differently, All Thanks to Aubrey Plaza

Max Ehrich Has a New Girlfriend & They Were Just Spotted Together

Sun, 29 November 2020

Jude Law Stops to Catch His Breath During Afternoon Jog in London

Jude Law slows down his pace to catch his breath while out on a jog around the park on Saturday afternoon (November 28) in London, England.

The 47-year-old The Holiday actor kept his ears warm in a gray beanie as got in some exercise while out during the foggy and chilly weather.

Back in September, Jude confirmed that he had recently welcomed his sixth child after wife Phillipa Coan gave birth to the couple’s first child.

Not that long ago, Jude enjoyed a night out on the town with friends and family while celebrating his son Rudy‘s 18th birthday.

If you missed it, Jude recently commented on co-star Johnny Depp‘s exit from Fantastic Beasts 3. Here’s what he said…

Sat, 28 November 2020

Glenn Close Reveals the One Scene She Refused to Do in 'Air Force One'

Glenn Close is looking back on her role in Air Force One.

During a new interview with Vanity Fair, the 73-year-old actress revealed there was one scene written for her character Vice President Kathryn Bennett in the 1997 political action thriller that she refused to do.

In the movie, President James Marshall (Harrison Ford), his family, and some staff are aboard Air Force One when the plane is taken over by terrorists. Glenn‘s character is in Washington, D.C. overseeing the situation.

Glenn revealed that at one point, her character was supposed to start crying while sitting down with staff, but she refused to do it because she didn’t want Bennett to appear weak.

“One thing I remember, they had a scene around that table where she broke down crying,” Glenn explained. “And I said, ‘I will not do that. I don’t think that would happen. Not my vice president. My vice president would not break down into tears. She would step up to the challenge.’ So they changed it.”

Sat, 28 November 2020

Hugh Grant Talks Seven-Year Hiatus From Movies, Says 'Hollywood Gave Me Up'

Hugh Grant is opening up about his hiatus from Hollywood.

During a new interview, the 60-year-old The Undoing actor explained why he took a seven-year break from making movies in the late 2000s.

“I developed a bad attitude from about 2005 onwards, shortly after Music and Lyrics,” Hugh shared with the Los Angeles Times. “I just had enough. Then I went back in 2009 and made another film. At that point, it wasn’t me giving up Hollywood. Hollywood gave me up because I made such a massive turkey with that film with Sarah Jessica Parker.”

That movie was Did You Hear About the Morgans, which garnered bad reviews and was a big flop at the box office.

“Whether I wanted to or not after that, the days of being a very well-paid leading man were suddenly gone overnight,” Hugh shared. “It was slightly embarrassing but it left life free for other things.”

Those “other things” include parenting his three young kids – born in 2012, 2015 and 2018 – with wife Anna Eberstein.

“I’m an old man with very young children and a very exhausted wife. So it’s just about survival from hour to hour in terms of childcare,” Hugh said.

Phil Collins' Battle with Ex-Wife Is Getting Even Messier
Phil Collins is in the middle of a legal battle with his ex-wife and things are starting to get even messier than they already were. You might have heard how he was kicking her out of their Florida house after learning that she remarried over the summer, but now she's claiming she owns half of the home. Find out what happened next...
Sat, 28 November 2020

Francia Raisa Reacts to 'Saved By the Bell' Reboot Joking About Selena Gomez's Kidney Transplant

Francia Raisa has broken her silence regarding the Saved By the Bell reboot making jokes about Selena Gomez‘s kidney transplant surgery.

If you didn’t know, Francia donated one of her kidneys to Selena back in 2017 amid her battle with lupus.

There are two separate scenes in episode six of the Peacock series where the identity of Selena‘s kidney donor is speculated.

In one scene, two girls argue over whether the kidney came from Selena‘s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber‘s mom or her former best friend Demi Lovato. In another scene, graffiti on a wall appears to say, “Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?”

If you didn’t know, Francia donated one of her kidneys to Selena back in 2017 amid her battle with lupus.

The show faced major backlash regarding the jokes, leading Peacock to release an apology message.

Francia then took to Twitter to address the apology.

Appreciate the apology but let’s not forget about the donors that potentially felt offended and dismissed from the spray paint written on the wall,” Francia tweeted.

Selena has not yet publicly addressed the situation.

Sat, 28 November 2020

Anne Hathaway Reveals Biggest Challenge on Being a Mom During the Pandemic

Anne Hathaway is opening up about life under quarantine.

During a new interview with The Daily Telegraph‘s Stellar magazine, the 38-year-old actress was asked to describe the biggest challenges she’s faced as a mom during the quarantine.

“During the lockdown? Can I curse?” Anne responded. “The f–king laundry! But, you know, I’m always hesitant to frame things in the realm of challenges because I think it sets a tone. As a mom, I’ve found tons of opportunities.”

As for the most important lesson she’s learned over the past several months, Anne replied, “The way we live and love is what we’ll be remembered by.”

Sat, 28 November 2020

Halsey Says Getting a Grammy Nomination is All About 'Knowing the Right People'

Halsey is weighing in on the drama surrounding the Grammys.

After releasing her album Manic in early 2020, the 26-year-old singer decided to address the situation with the music awards show.

“I’ve been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations,” Halsey started in a message posted on her Instagram Story.

“The Grammys are an elusive process,” Halsey wrote. “It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning though the grapevine, with the right handshakes and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not-bribes.’”

She continued, “And if you get that far, it’s about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising. Perhaps sometimes it is (!!) but it’s not always about the music or quality or culture.”

Halsey then mentioned The Weeknd, who also shockingly snubbed by the Grammys this year.

“@theweeknd deserves better, and Manic did too. Perhaps it’s unbecoming of me to say so but I can’t care anymore,” Halsey concluded. “While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency and reform. But I’m sure this post will blacklist me anyway.”

Sat, 28 November 2020

Kodak Black Vows to Donate $1 Million to Charity If Trump Pardons Him

Kodak Black is begging President Donald Trump to pardon him.

The 23-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Friday (November 27) vowing to make a $1 million donation to charity if he is issued a presidential pardon.

“If The President Them Free Me , I’m Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity within The First Year I’m Out. That’s on Everything ‼️” Kodak‘s team tweeted on his behalf.

Kodak is currently serving his 46 months sentence in at a federal prison for making false statements on federal forms when he purchased firearms at a weapons store.

According to TMZ, Kodak‘s legal team reportedly reached out to Trump back in September, arguing that the facility he is in is stricter than his crimes called for, adding that they found his sentence to be particularly harsh.

