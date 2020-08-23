Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross hold hands as they leave The Ivy restaurant after lunch on Saturday afternoon (August 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old pregnant singer looked cute in a tan maxidress with black polka dots on it while the 31-year-old actor/singer kept things casual in a white T-shirt and black sweatpants as they grabbed a bite to eat with a few friends.

Ashlee is currently expecting the couple’s second child. They are already parents to daughter Jagger, 5, and Ashlee shares son Bronx, 11, with ex Pete Wentz.

Last month, Ashlee shared a cute post on Instagram rubbing her baby bump while wearing matching pajamas with Jagger.

