Yet Again, There's More Bad News for Kanye West's Presidential Campaign

Sun, 23 August 2020

Pregnant Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Dine with Friends in Beverly Hills

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross hold hands as they leave The Ivy restaurant after lunch on Saturday afternoon (August 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old pregnant singer looked cute in a tan maxidress with black polka dots on it while the 31-year-old actor/singer kept things casual in a white T-shirt and black sweatpants as they grabbed a bite to eat with a few friends.

Ashlee is currently expecting the couple’s second child. They are already parents to daughter Jagger, 5, and Ashlee shares son Bronx, 11, with ex Pete Wentz.

Last month, Ashlee shared a cute post on Instagram rubbing her baby bump while wearing matching pajamas with Jagger.

Find out if Ashlee and Evan are having a boy or a girl!

View this post on Instagram

Dance party!

A post shared by Ashlee Simpson Ross (@ashleesimpsonross) on

Sun, 23 August 2020

JoJo Removes Tory Lanez From Upcoming Deluxe Album After Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

JoJo has revealed that she took Tory Lanez off of her upcoming deluxe album.

The 29-year-old singer revealed on Twitter that she took the 28-year-old rapper off of her album amid his shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion.

JoJo collaborated with Tory and 30 Roc for the track “Comeback” on her album, good to know. The standard version of the album was released in May, but JoJo told a fan that Tory will not be on the deluxe album, which will be released on August 28th.

“Def took him TF off,” JoJo responded to a fan.

The day before, JoJo showed her support for Megan, tweeting, “LOVE RESPECT AND PEACE AND PROTECTION TO @theestallion ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Just a few days before, Megan confirmed that Tory was the one that shot her after an incident that occurred last month.

Tory was arrested on a gun charge after partying with Megan and she was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to her feet.

Find out which rapper recently sent support to Megan amid the situation.

Sun, 23 August 2020

Larry King Mourns Deaths of His Two Kids: 'No Parent Should Have to Bury a Child'

Larry King is breaking his silence after the sudden deaths of his two children.

The 86-year-old talk show host’s son Andy, 65, passed away suddenly late last month after a heart attack, and daughter Chaia, just 51, passed away from complications due to lung cancer just a few days ago.

“It is with sadness and a father’s broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King,” Larry wrote on Facebook on Saturday (August 22). “Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed.”

“Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer,” Larry continued. “Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child.”

“My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes,” Larry concluded. “In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that.”

Just recently, Larry filed for divorce from his current wife, Shawn Southwick King, after 22 years together.

Our thoughts are with Andy and Chaia‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

Sun, 23 August 2020

Paul Wesley Looks Hot Going Shirtless at the Beach!

Paul Wesley is showing off his hot bod!

The 38-year-old actor and director spent the day soaking up the sun at the beach on Saturday (August 22) in Malibu, Calif.

Paul looked fit going shirtless for a run along the beach before heading into the ocean to cool down.

Joining Paul at the beach was wife Ines de Ramon, who showed off her hot bod in a leopard-print bikini.

While they were there, Ines took to Instagram to share a photo while cuddling up with their dog Greg.

“With my Greggie 🖤” Ines captioned the below photo.

If you missed it, Nina Dobrev answered a question about Vampire Diaries – and her response is going viral!

35+ pictures inside of Paul Wesley at the beach in Malibu..More Here! »

Sun, 23 August 2020

Danny DeVito Has a Warning for Colin Farrell About Playing Penguin in 'The Batman'

Danny DeVito is addressing Colin Farrell playing Penguin in The Batman for the first time!

The 75-year-old actor, who played Penguin aka Oswald Cobblepot in the 1992 movie Batman Returns, said he’s looking forward to 44-year-old actor playing the villainous role in upcoming movie.

“I haven’t spoken to him since, but I’m really looking forward to it,” Danny shared with Collider. “I think that no matter what, he’s gonna be great because he’s a great actor.”

Danny then (jokingly) gave Colin a warning about playing Penguin.

“The only thing he has to worry about is that Oswald Cobblepot will show up at his house…” Danny said before giving a Penguin grunt.

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader will be released in theaters in 2021 – check out the first trailer here!

Sat, 22 August 2020

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Keep Close While Boogie Boarding in Malibu!

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid can’t keep their hands off each other!

The “Levitating” singer and the 21-year-old model kept super close while out in the ocean on Friday afternoon (August 21) in Malibu, Calif.

Dua and Anwar both sported wetsuits as they spent the afternoon doing some boogie boarding in the ocean.

The couple’s outing comes just one day before Dua’s birthday on Saturday when she turned 25.

Anwar then took to Instagram to share a few super cute photos of the couple while wishing Dua a happy birthday.

“4 my love!!!! Happiest of birthdays!!! LOOKI THAT SMILE!!! Woweeeee!!! LOVE YOU ENDLESSLY LETS HAVE A BLAST,” Anwar wrote.

Dua recently released the music video for her “Levitating” remix – and Anwar makes an appearance in it!

Sat, 22 August 2020

Malin Akerman Explains Why She Only Watches Her Own Movies Once

Malin Akerman reveals she’s not the biggest fan of re-watching her old movies.

While promoting her new Netflix movie The Sleepover, the 42-year-olda actress revealed that she doesn’t watch her past movies, and can’t watch them yet with her 7-year-old son Sebastian.

“I always love to watch the movie once, just to see how it all comes together. But it is a little bit of that kind of cringey feeling,” Malin explained with ET. “Maybe I’ll sit for a few minutes…But a lot of my films I can’t sit with my whole family and watch, especially not with my son yet.”

However, Malin did say she is excited about watching The Sleepover with her son.

“I am looking forward to this one because we will be able to view it as a family,” Malin shared.

The Sleepover is now available for streaming on Netflix.

