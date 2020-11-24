Nico Tortorella wears a dapper white tuxedo while attending the 2020 International Emmy Awards on Monday morning (November 23) in New York City.

The 32-year-old Younger and The Walking Dead: World Beyond actor presented at the event alongside Yellowstone actress Kelsey Asbille.

Nico let a photographer snap photos while getting ready for the event and you can see those pics in the gallery.

“a magical day at the 48th Annual @iemmys. what a privilege to be able to get dressed up and attend an event again. there’s a new energy in the air. love y’all,” Nico wrote on Instagram.

One of Nico‘s Younger co-stars is currently quarantining in the basement after COVID-19 exposure.

FYI: Nico is wearing a Dsquared2 tuxedo and Versani jewelry. Kelsey is wearing Saint Laurent.

