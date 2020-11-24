Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are opening up about the beginning days of their relationship, which began nearly 38 years ago!

The longtime couple, who never got married, did a joint interview for the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote their new Netflix movie The Christmas Chronicles 2.

Kurt said, “We haven’t done many [interviews] together no. We were talking about this the other day. So this is looking like a first Ellen, heads up.” Goldie added, “My god, we can still have firsts after 38 years!”

Ellen asked Goldie about what made her fall in love with Kurt.

“I loved the way he looked at my children. It was really something special and that was… he’s good with kids. And I was like ‘that was amazing,’” Goldie said.

She added, “I did have a boyfriend at the time. That was hard, as I had to call him and tell him we were done and that I had found somebody and that I was so sorry.” She turned to Kurt and added, “And I think you had a kind of girl you were seeing too?”

Goldie celebrated a very big day over the weekend!

