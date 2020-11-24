Top Stories
Robert Pattinson Spotted with Suki Waterhouse &amp; His Parents After Recent Talk of Engagement

Director Tristram Shapeero Writes Formal Apology to Lukas Gage for Audition Video Comments

The Winner of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Was Just Revealed!

Tue, 24 November 2020

Goldie Hawn Reveals What Made Her Fall in Love with Kurt Russell, 38 Years Ago!

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are opening up about the beginning days of their relationship, which began nearly 38 years ago!

The longtime couple, who never got married, did a joint interview for the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote their new Netflix movie The Christmas Chronicles 2.

Kurt said, “We haven’t done many [interviews] together no. We were talking about this the other day. So this is looking like a first Ellen, heads up.” Goldie added, “My god, we can still have firsts after 38 years!”

Ellen asked Goldie about what made her fall in love with Kurt.

“I loved the way he looked at my children. It was really something special and that was… he’s good with kids. And I was like ‘that was amazing,’” Goldie said.

She added, “I did have a boyfriend at the time. That was hard, as I had to call him and tell him we were done and that I had found somebody and that I was so sorry.” She turned to Kurt and added, “And I think you had a kind of girl you were seeing too?”

Goldie celebrated a very big day over the weekend!

Tue, 24 November 2020

Nico Tortorella Looks So Suave While Presenting at International Emmy Awards with Kelsey Asbille

Nico Tortorella wears a dapper white tuxedo while attending the 2020 International Emmy Awards on Monday morning (November 23) in New York City.

The 32-year-old Younger and The Walking Dead: World Beyond actor presented at the event alongside Yellowstone actress Kelsey Asbille.

Nico let a photographer snap photos while getting ready for the event and you can see those pics in the gallery.

“a magical day at the 48th Annual @iemmys. what a privilege to be able to get dressed up and attend an event again. there’s a new energy in the air. love y’all,” Nico wrote on Instagram.

One of Nico‘s Younger co-stars is currently quarantining in the basement after COVID-19 exposure.

FYI: Nico is wearing a Dsquared2 tuxedo and Versani jewelry. Kelsey is wearing Saint Laurent.

Tue, 24 November 2020

HBO Will Debut Remaining Episodes of New Series to HBO Max Ahead of Their TV Air Dates

HBO has decided to give fans a way to watch the remaining five episodes of the new series Industry ahead of their TV air dates!

The first three episodes have already aired on the premium cable channel and the remaining five episodes in season one will be available to view on HBO Max starting November 27, according to THR.

It looks like WarnerMedia is trying to get fans to start watching more content on HBO Max and this is definitely a great way to build up buzz for the new series!

Industry follows a group of hungry, young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co., a leading bank in London, while being thrown head-first into the exhilarating world of international finance.

The first episode of the series was directed by Lena Dunham!

Tue, 24 November 2020

Robert Pattinson Spotted with Suki Waterhouse & His Parents After Recent Talk of Engagement

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are spending time with his parents!

The 34-year-old Twilight actor and the 28-year-old Insurgent actress were seen on a stroll around London on Monday (November 23) and they were joined by his parents Richard and Clare.

Rob, Suki, and his parents were all seen wearing protective face coverings in the new photos, which were obtained by Daily Mail.

A source recently opened up about how the couple has “discussed getting engaged,” though they are in no rush to reach that point in their relationship.

Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush,” a source told E! News. “Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other.”

“They are a really good match,” the source added. “They have both been spending time in the U.K. together during this last year and their relationship is stronger than ever.”

Tue, 24 November 2020

Glee's Amber Riley Is Engaged to Desean Black!

Amber Riley has some amazing news to share!

The 34-year-old actress, best known for playing Mercedes Jones on the Fox series Glee, is engaged to her boyfriend Desean Black.

Amber announced the news by sharing a photo from her proposal, taken by friend Alfredo Flores, as well as a video of her showing off the engagement ring.

“There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black,” Amber captioned the photo.

She added, “I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! ‘What God has joined together, let no man separate.’ #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove.”

Amber previously revealed that she met Desean by sliding into his DMs on Instagram!

In other news, Amber recently spoke out about something a Trump supporter did to her.

Tue, 24 November 2020

Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Is Entertaining the Kids While She's Quarantining in the Basement

Hilary Duff is stuck in the basement of her home while quarantining away from her family and she shared cute photos of what her husband Matthew Koma and the kids are doing.

The 33-year-old Younger actress, who is pregnant with her third child right now, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (November 23) to share a bunch of pics. She is currently quarantined after being exposed to COVID-19 recently.

Hilary started off the series of posts by sharing a video of her sipping her iced coffee while opening her eyes wide for the camera.

“I’m losing it,” Hilary captioned the next video, in which she tried to imitate her dog’s sounds. She added, “Trying really hard with these sounds… nothing.”

Hilary then shared some cute photos of Matthew out and about with her eight-year-old son Luca and their two-year-old daughter Banks.

“My sweet family was leaving so many sweet treats outside my door. I finally threatened to run up stairs… break quarantine and breathe all over them so they have to have me back… so then they left an apple pie… candle,” Hilary captioned another pic.

Hilary also posted a photo of her salad and wrote, “This green behavior is strictly for the health of my unborn child.”

Tue, 24 November 2020

Emma Stone Looks Back at Sitting Next to Brangelina at Her First Golden Globes in 2011

Emma Stone is opening up about what it was like to sit next to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the 2011 Golden Globes, the first time she ever attended the awards show!

The 32-year-old actress, who was just 22 at the time, was nominated for Best Actress – Comedy or Musical for her work in the movie Easy A.

Angelina was nominated in the same category for her work in The Tourist, though the award went to The Kids Are All Right‘s Annette Bening.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (November 23), Emma looked back at that fun night.

“I went with my mom. That was my first time going to the Golden Globes. It was very, very, very exciting so I took my mom with me. We sat next to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt,” she said. “We were like, ‘Of all people to be sitting next to at that kind of a show, whoa.’ And my mom never drinks and she had champagne that night, which was probably not the best idea, but she was having a wonderful time.”

“[My mom] started asking Angelina Jolie like, ‘Do you have kids?’ And I was like, ‘You’ve gotta be out [of your mind].’ She completely knew, but she was making small talk. ‘How old are they? What are their names?’ She knew everything. But they were so nice. We had a blast. That was a very fun night,” Emma said.

