“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Trevor said in a statement (via Variety). “I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona.) See you at the 63rd Grammys!”
Huge surprise for Taylor Swift fans – she has a FILM coming out tonight!
folklore: the long pond studio sessions will premiere tonight at midnight PST on Disney+.
Here’s the synopsis, from Disney: Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner (The National), Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) created an album that crossed genres — a musical journey that allows us to cry and laugh, and during these trying times, makes us feel like we’re not quite so alone. They recorded “folklore” thousands of miles apart from each other and had never been in the same room together…until now. “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” was filmed in upstate New York in September 2020 and will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 25, at 12:01AM PT. Taylor, accompanied by co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff along with a guest appearance by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), performs each song in order of her critically adored, five star album, “folklore” and for the very first time, reveals the stories and secrets behind all 17 songs.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are opening up about the beginning days of their relationship, which began nearly 38 years ago!
The longtime couple, who never got married, did a joint interview for the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote their new Netflix movie The Christmas Chronicles 2.
Kurt said, “We haven’t done many [interviews] together no. We were talking about this the other day. So this is looking like a first Ellen, heads up.” Goldie added, “My god, we can still have firsts after 38 years!”
Ellen asked Goldie about what made her fall in love with Kurt.
“I loved the way he looked at my children. It was really something special and that was… he’s good with kids. And I was like ‘that was amazing,’” Goldie said.
She added, “I did have a boyfriend at the time. That was hard, as I had to call him and tell him we were done and that I had found somebody and that I was so sorry.” She turned to Kurt and added, “And I think you had a kind of girl you were seeing too?”
Phil Collins is in the middle of a legal battle with his ex-wife and things are starting to get even messier than they already were. You might have heard how he was kicking her out of their Florida house after learning that she remarried over the summer, but now she's claiming she owns half of the home. Find out what happened next...
HBO has decided to give fans a way to watch the remaining five episodes of the new series Industry ahead of their TV air dates!
The first three episodes have already aired on the premium cable channel and the remaining five episodes in season one will be available to view on HBO Max starting November 27, according to THR.
It looks like WarnerMedia is trying to get fans to start watching more content on HBO Max and this is definitely a great way to build up buzz for the new series!
Industry follows a group of hungry, young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co., a leading bank in London, while being thrown head-first into the exhilarating world of international finance.
The first episode of the series was directed by Lena Dunham!
The 34-year-old actress, best known for playing Mercedes Jones on the Fox series Glee, is engaged to her boyfriend Desean Black.
Amber announced the news by sharing a photo from her proposal, taken by friend Alfredo Flores, as well as a video of her showing off the engagement ring.
“There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black,” Amber captioned the photo.
She added, “I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! ‘What God has joined together, let no man separate.’ #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove.”
Amber previously revealed that she met Desean by sliding into his DMs on Instagram!