Find Out Which Star Is Slamming '365 DNI' (aka '365 Days') for Glamorizing Rape & Sex Trafficking

Offset Is Making a Demand In His Paternity Case

Thu, 02 July 2020

Ghislaine Maxwell Is Being Held Without Bail on Child Sex Trafficking Charges

Ghislaine Maxwell is being held without bail.

The 58-year-old alleged madam and former girlfriend of late, disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was ordered held without bail on Thursday (July 2) when she appeared via video in a New Hampshire federal court on child sex-trafficking charges, the New York Post reported.

Earlier in the day, news broke that Ghislaine was arrested and charged with six counts in connection with the ongoing federal investigation into Jeffrey‘s accomplices.

After Ghislaine waived her rights to have a detention hearing in New Hampshire, the judge ordered her held without bail.

Miss Maxwell, you are remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal,” the judge said.

She is accused of “grooming three underage victims for sex with Epstein in places including his Upper East Side townhouse, New Mexico, Florida and London.”

“The victims were as young as 14 years old when they were groomed and abused by Maxwell and Epstein, both of whom knew that certain victims were in fact under the age of 18,” the indictment says.

She faces charges of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of perjury.

If convicted, she faces up to 35 years in prison.

Jeffrey Epstein died in jail back in August of 2019.

Thu, 02 July 2020

Hugh Downs Dead - Former 'Today' Show Anchor Dies at 99

Hugh Downs has sadly died.

The broadcasting icon passed away on Wednesday (July 1) at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, his family confirmed on Thursday (June 2) to NBC News.

Hugh joined NBC in Chicago after serving in the Army, and was a Today show anchor from 1962 to 1971.

Downs spoke on air during some of the most profound moments in American history, such as the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and President John F. Kennedy,” NBC News reported.

“In the 1950s and 1960s, Downs had a hand in some of the programs that have transformed NBC and worked to shape the network’s history. In 1957 he helped establish The Tonight Show franchise by joining the show as Jack Parr‘s announcer and sidekick, the same franchise now hosted by Jimmy Fallon more than 60 years later.”

He also hosted a NBC game show called Concentration from 1958 to 1969.

Our thoughts are with Hugh‘s loved ones at this difficult time.

Sadly, we’ve lost all these stars in 2020…

Thu, 02 July 2020

Angelina Jolie Emerges for the First Time in Months, Wears a Face Mask to Shop!

Angelina Jolie Emerges for the First Time in Months, Wears a Face Mask to Shop!

Angelina Jolie has been spotted for the first time in months amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, director, and humanitarian wore her face mask as a precaution as she emerged to shop for essential items on Wednesday (July 1) in Los Feliz, Calif. Angelina was photographed that afternoon with her daughter Vivienne (not pictured).

The last photos we have of Angelina are from way back in March, before face masks were universally recommended to combat the spread of COVID-19. We’re glad to see Angelina looking well and out and about again!

Thu, 02 July 2020

Saweetie Drops 'Pretty Bitch Freestyle' on Her Birthday - Watch & Read the Lyrics!

Saweetie is celebrating her birthday!

The “My Type” rapper, who turned 27 on Thursday (July 2), dropped her “Pretty Bitch Freestyle” in celebration.

The track follows the release of her new single “Tap In,” which is inspired by Too Short’s smash “Blow The Whistle.” Her forthcoming project Pretty B*tch Music, featuring production by Timbaland and Danja, is set to be released sometime this summer. The empowered meaning of the word B*tch in the album’s title is: “Boss. Independent. Tough. CEO. Hyphy.”

Saweetie also debuted an exclusive capsule collection available now, featuring tees, sticker sets and masks designed by Saweetie.

Thu, 02 July 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda Names His Favorite 'Hamilton' Moment From the Disney+ Production!

Lin-Manuel Miranda was asked about his favorite moment from Disney+‘s filmed version of his musical Hamilton, which is premiering on the streaming service on Friday (July 3).

“The way [director Thomas Kail] has framed Hamilton’s final monologue I find incredibly moving. It’s something I could never experience inside the thing,” Lin-Manuel said to Playbill about his character Alexander Hamilton’s final monologue.

Thomas, meanwhile, said, “This company was once in a lifetime. When you’re making theatre it will eventually disappear…this felt like an opportunity to try to capture the feeling of what it was like to be in the Richard Rodgers [Theatre] in June 2016.” This filmed version was filmed in June of 2016, if you didn’t know!

If the name Thomas Kail sounds familiar, it’s because he’s been in the news a bit lately! He He recently married Michelle Williams and they just welcomed a child together!

Thu, 02 July 2020

Three Disney+ Originals Have a Perfect 100% Score on Rotten Tomatoes - Where Does 'Hamilton' Rank?

Disney+ only launched in November of 2019, and so far, there are severarl original movies, television shows, and original shorts that have debuted on the streaming service.

Well, we’re providing the Rotten Tomatoes ranking of each of the 12 titles that they have have scored. We then ranked the content from worst to best so you can check out what you should watch! Three of the original titles have perfect 100% scores. Please note – numerous originals on Disney+ do not have a Rotten Tomatoes score, and they were omitted from this list.

With Hamilton debuting on Disney+ this weekend, we’ve included the title on this list as well!

FYI: If you don’t know, Rotten Tomatoes ranks a movie “fresh,” when “at least 60% of reviews for a movie or TV show are positive,” and ranks a movie “certified fresh” with “a steady Tomatometer score of 75% or higher,” and “at least five reviews from Top Critics,” among other qualifiers.

Click through the slideshow to see which movies and TV shows are worth watching on Disney+…

Thu, 02 July 2020

Jackie Aina Announces She Will No Longer Be a Morphe Affiliate Amid Beauty YouTuber Drama

Jackie Aina is distancing from Morphe.

The 32-year-old YouTuber announced on Thursday (July 2) that she will no longer be an affiliate with Morphe Brushes amid beauty YouTuber drama.

“hey boos, as some of you may know as of this week I will no longer be a @MorpheBrushes affiliate. code ‘EDGES’ has deactivated. I refuse to align myself with a company that continues to retail antiblack racist beauty brands. I strongly encourage other influencers to do the same!” she wrote.

The news comes as Tati Westbrook alleged in a recent video that Jeffree Star is an investor in the company, which the brand has denied. The company also recently removed the Jeffree and Shane Dawson Conspiracy palette from their inventory amid backlash against both YouTubers for prior racist behavior and problematic jokes.

Tati also had an apology for Jackie in her video for not “walking away” before collaborating with Jeffree

