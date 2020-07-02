Ghislaine Maxwell is being held without bail.

The 58-year-old alleged madam and former girlfriend of late, disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was ordered held without bail on Thursday (July 2) when she appeared via video in a New Hampshire federal court on child sex-trafficking charges, the New York Post reported.

Earlier in the day, news broke that Ghislaine was arrested and charged with six counts in connection with the ongoing federal investigation into Jeffrey‘s accomplices.

After Ghislaine waived her rights to have a detention hearing in New Hampshire, the judge ordered her held without bail.

“Miss Maxwell, you are remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal,” the judge said.

She is accused of “grooming three underage victims for sex with Epstein in places including his Upper East Side townhouse, New Mexico, Florida and London.”

“The victims were as young as 14 years old when they were groomed and abused by Maxwell and Epstein, both of whom knew that certain victims were in fact under the age of 18,” the indictment says.

She faces charges of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of perjury.

If convicted, she faces up to 35 years in prison.

Jeffrey Epstein died in jail back in August of 2019.