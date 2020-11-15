Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss are engaged!

The 38-year-old “On the Way Down” singer proposed to the 29-year-old WWE star on Saturday (November 15), which they documented on Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Cabrera

“Tonight was the best night of my life!! And it’s just the beginning!!!” he wrote on his Instagram Story along with a photo from the proposal where he could be seen down on one knee.

“One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES 🖤 @ryancabrera,” Alexa wrote on her Instagram.

Alexa revealed that the two actually first met because of rumors that they were already dating. They then met, and hit it off. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Find out which celebs also got engaged in 2020.