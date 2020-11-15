Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss are engaged!
The 38-year-old “On the Way Down” singer proposed to the 29-year-old WWE star on Saturday (November 15), which they documented on Instagram.
“Tonight was the best night of my life!! And it’s just the beginning!!!” he wrote on his Instagram Story along with a photo from the proposal where he could be seen down on one knee.
“One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES 🖤 @ryancabrera,” Alexa wrote on her Instagram.
Alexa revealed that the two actually first met because of rumors that they were already dating. They then met, and hit it off. Congratulations to the happy couple!
Ben Platt is one of the many celebrities who was diagnosed and recovered from coronavirus.
The 27-year-old actor made the revelation on Twitter on Sunday (November 15) after responding to a tweet asking social media users whether they knew anyone who has had COVID.
“me. it was like an awful flu that lingered for 3 weeks or so. thankfully made a full recovery. so many haven’t been as lucky and will continue not to be. #WearAMask this was in march, I’m totally fine now you sweet bb’s ♥️ keep distancing and masking !” he wrote in his tweets.
The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards will be airing tonight (November 15), and so many stars will be appearing on our screens throughout the ceremony.
The awards show will air live on Bravo, E!, SYFY and USA from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., starting at 9pm ET.
Demi Lovato is set to host for the evening, and Chloe x Halle and Justin Bieber are both set to hit the stage as performers during the show.
Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the People’s Icon Award, Tyler Perry will receive the People’s Champion of 2020 Award and Tracee Ellis Ross will be given the Fashion Icon Award.
Chris Evans posted a video of his dog Dodger playing with another dog during a play date, and a woman’s voice could be heard in the video.
Many were wondering who that woman could be and now it seems as if it could be gymnastics world champion and Olympic medalist Aly Raisman, 26!
Aly confirmed the dog is her dog on Twitter and Chris, 39, retweeted her tweets from their dogs’ play dates.
Chris and Aly‘s fans are loving the pup content – and we’re hoping for a lot more!
Dr. Anthony Fauci is providing an estimated timeline on the United States’ relative return to normalcy.
The country’s top infectious expert opened up to CNN about estimated timelines on Sunday (November 15).
During the interview, he said he believed the U.S. could start getting back to relative normality by the second or third quarter of next year – around April or July of 2021. He also said gatherings could happen again dependent on a number of factors, including vaccines.
He discussed Pfizer’s announcement of a vaccine that has proven to be more than 90% effective.
“That’s great, but we have to get people to take the vaccine. So, if we get the overwhelming majority of people taking the vaccine, and you have on the one hand an effective vaccine, on the other hand, a high degree of uptake of the vaccine, we could start getting things back to relative normal as we get into the second and third quarter of the year, where people can start thinking about doing things that were too dangerous just months ago,” he explained.
He added that America “can’t just wish it happening,” adding that vaccines must be deployed and public health measures must still be followed.
It was recently revealed over a hundred of these White House-adjacent officers are either quarantining or testing positive amid the pandemic.
Megan Is Missing is huge on TikTok.
The 2011 found-footage horror film, which was banned in New Zealand for objectionable content amid heavy criticism for its subject matter, is gaining a resurgence thanks to renewed interest and discussion from TikTok users.
Here’s a plot summary: “Fourteen-year-old Megan and her best friend Amy spend a lot of time on the internet, posting videos of themselves and chatting with guys online. One night Megan chats with a guy named Josh who convinces her to meet him for a date. The next day, Megan is missing—forever. Based on actual cases of child abduction, this thriller will keep you riveted, as you realize how easy it is to fall victim to harm in this technological age.”
Writer-director Michael Goi got on TikTok to issue a statement.
“I got a text from Amber Perkins, the lead actress in my movie, that it’s exploding on TikTok at the moment. I didn’t get to give you the customary warnings that I used to give people before they watched Megan Is Missing, which are: do not watch the movie in the middle of the night, do not watch the movie alone, and if you see the words “Photo No. 1″ pop up on your screen, you have about four seconds to shut off the movie if you’re already kind of freaking out before you start seeing things that maybe you don’t want to see. Apologies to those who are already posting about how the movie is already freaked them out. Fair warning to those of you who are still contemplating watching the film,” he said.
2020 is coming to an end in just a few weeks, and Netflix has cancelled several fan favorite television shows throughout the entire year. On November 14, 2020, another show joined the list of 21 other shows given the axe this year.
What’s more upsetting is that several of the TV shows on this list were cancelled after only one season on the streaming service. Some other cancelled shows had multiple seasons. Two shows were cancelled after previously being renewed!
While Netflix usually churns out a ton of content every year, they also sadly cancel so many fan favorite TV shows every year. In 2019, they cancelled a ton of original shows and fans were not happy about some of the names on that list. Be sure to check it out if you haven’t see it yet.
Sound off in the comments about how you feel over all these show cancellations.
