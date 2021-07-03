Top Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Her Son Damian Being Cut Out of Fortune by Late Father's Family

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Her Son Damian Being Cut Out of Fortune by Late Father's Family

Phoebe Dynevor &amp; Pete Davidson Flaunt Cute PDA at Wimbledon - See Over 40 Photos Here!

Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson Flaunt Cute PDA at Wimbledon - See Over 40 Photos Here!

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Ben Affleck Did Something Really Cool on Friday!

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Did Something Really Cool on Friday!

Sat, 03 July 2021 at 3:11 pm

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Bare Their Hot Bodies During a Sunny Saturday in Miami

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Bare Their Hot Bodies During a Sunny Saturday in Miami

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are both putting their fit physiques on display!

The 42-year-old Maroon 5 singer and the 33-year-old supermodel were seen enjoying the sunny weather on Saturday (July 3) in Miami, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Levine

Adam was spotted going shirtless while leaving the gym with his personal trainer and some buddies while Behati lounged around at the beach in her bikini. He’s been working so hard at staying in shape this past year!

The couple was spotted having a similar day on Friday as well!

Maroon 5 recently released their seventh studio album JORDI and there is some special significance behind the title of the album.

Click through the gallery for 50+ pictures of Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo baring their hot bodies…

Just Jared on Facebook
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 01
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 02
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 03
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 04
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 05
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 06
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 07
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 08
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 09
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 10
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 11
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 12
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 13
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 14
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 15
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 16
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 17
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 18
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 19
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 20
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 21
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 22
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 23
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 24
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 25
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 26
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 27
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 28
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 29
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 30
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 31
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 32
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 33
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 34
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 35
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 36
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 37
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 38
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 39
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 40
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 41
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 42
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 43
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 44
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 45
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 46
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 47
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 48
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 49
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 50
adam levine behati prinsloo hot bodies in miami 51

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Bikini, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Adrien Brody & girlfriend Georgina Chapman have been spotted on a very rare outing - TMZ
  • Meet Olivia Rodrigo's new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY's Sonja Morgan dated this fellow Bravo star - TooFab
  • Katie Stevens says goodbye to The Bold Type - Just Jared Jr