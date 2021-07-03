Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Bare Their Hot Bodies During a Sunny Saturday in Miami

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are both putting their fit physiques on display!

The 42-year-old Maroon 5 singer and the 33-year-old supermodel were seen enjoying the sunny weather on Saturday (July 3) in Miami, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Levine

Adam was spotted going shirtless while leaving the gym with his personal trainer and some buddies while Behati lounged around at the beach in her bikini. He’s been working so hard at staying in shape this past year!

The couple was spotted having a similar day on Friday as well!

Maroon 5 recently released their seventh studio album JORDI and there is some special significance behind the title of the album.

