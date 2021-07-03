Top Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Her Son Damian Being Cut Out of Fortune by Late Father's Family

Phoebe Dynevor &amp; Pete Davidson Flaunt Cute PDA at Wimbledon - See Over 40 Photos Here!

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Ben Affleck Did Something Really Cool on Friday!

Sat, 03 July 2021 at 7:19 pm

Angelina Jolie Spends Her Saturday Afternoon Furniture Shopping

Angelina Jolie Spends Her Saturday Afternoon Furniture Shopping

Angelina Jolie is doing a little shopping in WeHo!

The 46-year-old Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress stopped by Knoll Home Design Shop to check out some furniture on Saturday afternoon (July 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For her outing, Angelina kept things casual in a black top paired with black jeans and nude-colored flats while staying safe in a gray face mask.

Joining Angelina for her trip to the furniture store was son Pax, 17, (not pictured).

Angelina‘s latest outing comes several days after she was spotted grabbing dinner with this huge entertainer!

If you missed it, Angelina recently debuted her new, very meaningful tattoo, which you can see here.
