Chris Pratt is All Bloody & Bruised While Filming New Series 'The Terminal List'

Chris Pratt is hard at work on his new show!

The 42-year-old actor was spotted in the deep woods while filming his upcoming Amazon Prime Video series The Terminal List on Saturday afternoon (July 3) outside of Los Angeles.

While on set, Chris was seen covered in blood and carrying a gun while he made his way through the woods.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, The Terminal List follows “James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.”

