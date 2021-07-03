Top Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Her Son Damian Being Cut Out of Fortune by Late Father's Family

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Her Son Damian Being Cut Out of Fortune by Late Father's Family

Phoebe Dynevor &amp; Pete Davidson Flaunt Cute PDA at Wimbledon - See Over 40 Photos Here!

Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson Flaunt Cute PDA at Wimbledon - See Over 40 Photos Here!

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Ben Affleck Did Something Really Cool on Friday!

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Did Something Really Cool on Friday!

Sat, 03 July 2021 at 8:38 pm

Chris Pratt is All Bloody & Bruised While Filming New Series 'The Terminal List'

Chris Pratt is All Bloody & Bruised While Filming New Series 'The Terminal List'

Chris Pratt is hard at work on his new show!

The 42-year-old actor was spotted in the deep woods while filming his upcoming Amazon Prime Video series The Terminal List on Saturday afternoon (July 3) outside of Los Angeles.

While on set, Chris was seen covered in blood and carrying a gun while he made his way through the woods.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, The Terminal List follows “James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.”

Find out who else will be starring in the series here!

30+ pictures inside of Chris Pratt filming the his new show…
Just Jared on Facebook
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 01
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 02
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 03
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 04
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 05
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 06
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 07
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 08
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 09
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 10
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 11
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 12
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 13
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 14
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 15
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 16
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 17
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 18
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 19
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 20
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 21
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 22
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 23
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 24
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 25
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 26
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 27
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 28
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 29
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 30
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 31
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 32
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 33
chris pratt all bloody bruised filming the terminal list 34

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Chris Pratt, The Terminal List

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Adrien Brody & girlfriend Georgina Chapman have been spotted on a very rare outing - TMZ
  • Meet Olivia Rodrigo's new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY's Sonja Morgan dated this fellow Bravo star - TooFab
  • Katie Stevens says goodbye to The Bold Type - Just Jared Jr