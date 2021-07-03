Creator of Viral 'Honey Badger Don't Care' Auctioned Video as an NFT to Honor His Friend Who Died

The creator of the viral “Crazy Nastya– Honey Badger” video is the latest person to sell their meme as an NFT!

The 2011 clip, which currently has over 97 million views on YouTube , has been listed by the agency Netgems for auction.

The video’s narrator, Christopher “Randall” Gordon, opened up about his decision to sell the clip as an NFT in an interview with Insider.

Christopher told the outlet that he had originally made the video as a birthday gift for a friend. When that friend passed away in March of this year, he decided to sell the video as well as the phrase “Honey Badger Don’t Care,” which he had trademarked in 2012.

“I’m 10 years removed from posting a video, it has over 97 million views, the person I made the video for passed away and I felt the time was right,” he explained.

Christopher said that NetGems reached out to him in April and offered to assist him in auctioning off the video.

The auction began in June 2 and featured two additional clips available for bidding: the viral TikTok “I ain’t never seen two pretty best friends” from 2020 and the 2004 Newgrounds meme “Numa Numa.”

A representative from NetGems did not disclose the final sale price of “Honey Badger” but told Insider that they were working with “private buyers.”

Christopher also added that he was planning to remove his video from YouTube to increase the value of the NFT after the final sale.

He said that he plans on using the money from the sale to put money away for his two children and would also donate a portion to Animals Asia, a nonprofit based in Hong Kong that works to protect animals across the continent.

In May it was announced that the iconic viral video, “Charlie Bit My Finger,” was also going to be removed from YouTube to be sold as an NFT.