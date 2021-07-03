Heidi Klum Spotted On a Date Night with Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz were spotted on a date night this week!

The 48-year-old supermodel and the 31-year-old Tokio Hotel rocker were seen having dinner at E Baldi restaurant on Thursday night (July 1) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Heidi and Tom were matching in black outfits and face masks while heading into the restaurant.

If you didn’t know, Heidi is back as a judge on America’s Got Talent this summer and the show is currently in the middle of the auditions round. The fifth auditions episode aired this past week and there are two more remaining before the next round of the competition.

Last month, Heidi made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and she hilariously failed at trying to scare the longtime talk show host.