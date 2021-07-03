Top Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Her Son Damian Being Cut Out of Fortune by Late Father's Family

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Her Son Damian Being Cut Out of Fortune by Late Father's Family

Phoebe Dynevor &amp; Pete Davidson Flaunt Cute PDA at Wimbledon - See Over 40 Photos Here!

Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson Flaunt Cute PDA at Wimbledon - See Over 40 Photos Here!

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Ben Affleck Did Something Really Cool on Friday!

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Did Something Really Cool on Friday!

Sat, 03 July 2021 at 6:35 pm

Iggy Azalea Addresses Accusations of 'Blackfishing' in New 'I Am The Stripclub' Music Video

Iggy Azalea Addresses Accusations of 'Blackfishing' in New 'I Am The Stripclub' Music Video

Iggy Azalea is speaking out.

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old Australian rapper released the music video for her new single “I Am The Stripclub.”

At one point in the video, Iggy is wearing a long, black wig and heavy makeup. After watching the video, many people called her out on Twitter, accusing her of “blackfishing” – which is using makeup to appear as if she were African American.

After catching wind of the accusations, Iggy took to Twitter to respond.

Click inside to read more…

“I don’t care,” Iggy wrote, in response to a fan who asked her to respond to the accusations. “F–k those ppl babe lol.”

She continued, “I’m the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights. It’s the same makeup from every other part of the video just with a Smokey eye and different wig. Just ignore them, who cares? Let em talk.”

Later on, Iggy tweeted again that she’s been using the same makeup for years.

“I can’t care about something that ridiculous and baseless. I’m wearing a shade 6 in armarni [sic] foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years,” Iggy tweeted. “It’s the same shade in every music video since sally Walker. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & its an issue.”

Iggy‘s new single comes after she released a statement in support of Britney Spears where Iggy talked about the time the two of them worked together.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Iggy Azalea

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Adrien Brody & girlfriend Georgina Chapman have been spotted on a very rare outing - TMZ
  • Meet Olivia Rodrigo's new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY's Sonja Morgan dated this fellow Bravo star - TooFab
  • Katie Stevens says goodbye to The Bold Type - Just Jared Jr