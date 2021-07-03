Iggy Azalea Addresses Accusations of 'Blackfishing' in New 'I Am The Stripclub' Music Video

Iggy Azalea is speaking out.

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old Australian rapper released the music video for her new single “I Am The Stripclub.”

At one point in the video, Iggy is wearing a long, black wig and heavy makeup. After watching the video, many people called her out on Twitter, accusing her of “blackfishing” – which is using makeup to appear as if she were African American.

After catching wind of the accusations, Iggy took to Twitter to respond.

Click inside to read more…

“I don’t care,” Iggy wrote, in response to a fan who asked her to respond to the accusations. “F–k those ppl babe lol.”

She continued, “I’m the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights. It’s the same makeup from every other part of the video just with a Smokey eye and different wig. Just ignore them, who cares? Let em talk.”

Later on, Iggy tweeted again that she’s been using the same makeup for years.

“I can’t care about something that ridiculous and baseless. I’m wearing a shade 6 in armarni [sic] foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years,” Iggy tweeted. “It’s the same shade in every music video since sally Walker. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & its an issue.”

Iggy‘s new single comes after she released a statement in support of Britney Spears where Iggy talked about the time the two of them worked together.