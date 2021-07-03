Jason Momoa Congratulates 'Aquaman' Co-Star Amber Heard on Birth of Daughter Oonagh

Jason Momoa is sending his love to Amber Heard!

Earlier this week, the 35-year-old actress announced that she had recently welcomed her first child, daughter Oonagh, via surrogate on Instagram.

After sharing the news, Amber‘s Aquaman co-star took to the comments to congratulate her.

Click inside to find out what he wrote…

“Congratulations ❤️,” the 41-year-old actor commented on the photo of Amber and 12-week-old daughter Oonagh.

If you didn’t know, Jason has two kids, son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, and daughter Lola, 13, with wife Lisa Bonet.

Amber‘s Magic Mike XXL costar Andie MacDowell also sent her well wishes, writing, “Congratulations It’s absolutely the best part of life.”

Jason and Amber are reprising their roles in the upcoming Aquaman sequel. Find out what the movie will be titled!