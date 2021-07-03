Top Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Her Son Damian Being Cut Out of Fortune by Late Father's Family

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Her Son Damian Being Cut Out of Fortune by Late Father's Family

Phoebe Dynevor &amp; Pete Davidson Flaunt Cute PDA at Wimbledon - See Over 40 Photos Here!

Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson Flaunt Cute PDA at Wimbledon - See Over 40 Photos Here!

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Ben Affleck Did Something Really Cool on Friday!

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Did Something Really Cool on Friday!

Sat, 03 July 2021 at 3:04 pm

'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Filed for Divorce from Chris Larangeira in January

'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Filed for Divorce from Chris Larangeira in January

New details have emerged about Angelina Pivarnick‘s relationship with Chris Larangeira.

Us Weekly reported on Friday (July 2) that the 35-year-old Jersey Shore star filed for divorce from her husband in January 2021.

However, it seems as though the couple may still be trying to make their relationship work.

Click inside to read more…

While a representative from Middlesex County Family Court in New Jersey confirmed that Angelina did file for divorce, it’s unclear whether she ever served Chris with the papers.

On the latest episode of Jersey Shore, Angelina told her roommates that while she and Chris weren’t doing “amazing,” they were “working on things” and trying to improve their relationship.

Chris also attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards with the reality star in May and posted a photo with her on Instagram.

“Congratulations to my wife and the jersey shore crew so proud of you all,” he captioned the pic.

The couple got married in November 2019 and were actually childhood friends before they got married.

Last month, Angelina discussed her “nonexistent” sex life with her husband during an episode of Jersey Shore.

Just Jared on Facebook
angelina pivarnick filed for divorce from chris in january 01
angelina pivarnick filed for divorce from chris in january 02
angelina pivarnick filed for divorce from chris in january 03
angelina pivarnick filed for divorce from chris in january 04
angelina pivarnick filed for divorce from chris in january 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Angelina Pivarnick, Chris Larangeira, Jersey Shore

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Adrien Brody & girlfriend Georgina Chapman have been spotted on a very rare outing - TMZ
  • Meet Olivia Rodrigo's new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY's Sonja Morgan dated this fellow Bravo star - TooFab
  • Katie Stevens says goodbye to The Bold Type - Just Jared Jr