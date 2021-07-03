'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Filed for Divorce from Chris Larangeira in January

New details have emerged about Angelina Pivarnick‘s relationship with Chris Larangeira.

Us Weekly reported on Friday (July 2) that the 35-year-old Jersey Shore star filed for divorce from her husband in January 2021.

However, it seems as though the couple may still be trying to make their relationship work.

Click inside to read more…

While a representative from Middlesex County Family Court in New Jersey confirmed that Angelina did file for divorce, it’s unclear whether she ever served Chris with the papers.

On the latest episode of Jersey Shore, Angelina told her roommates that while she and Chris weren’t doing “amazing,” they were “working on things” and trying to improve their relationship.

Chris also attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards with the reality star in May and posted a photo with her on Instagram.

“Congratulations to my wife and the jersey shore crew so proud of you all,” he captioned the pic.

The couple got married in November 2019 and were actually childhood friends before they got married.

Last month, Angelina discussed her “nonexistent” sex life with her husband during an episode of Jersey Shore.