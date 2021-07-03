Justin Hartley Says He's 'So Very Proud' of Daughter Isabella While Celebrating Her 17th Birthday
Justin Hartley is one proud dad!
On Saturday (July 3), the 44-year-old This Is Us actor took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie with daughter Isabella in honor of her 17th birthday.
“Wishing this kind and beautiful angel a very happy birthday! I’m so very proud of you! Love, Dad,” Justin captioned the black-and-white selfie.
Isabella then took to the comments to write, “Thank you!!!! Love you❤️❤️❤️❤️”
Justin shares Isabella with his first wife, soap opera actress Lindsay Hartley.
Just a few short months ago, Justin shocked fans when it was revealed that he had secretly married girlfriend Sofia Pernas after dating for a little over a year.
