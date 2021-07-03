Top Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Her Son Damian Being Cut Out of Fortune by Late Father's Family

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Her Son Damian Being Cut Out of Fortune by Late Father's Family

Phoebe Dynevor &amp; Pete Davidson Flaunt Cute PDA at Wimbledon - See Over 40 Photos Here!

Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson Flaunt Cute PDA at Wimbledon - See Over 40 Photos Here!

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Ben Affleck Did Something Really Cool on Friday!

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Did Something Really Cool on Friday!

Sat, 03 July 2021 at 10:34 pm

Justin Hartley Says He's 'So Very Proud' of Daughter Isabella While Celebrating Her 17th Birthday

Justin Hartley Says He's 'So Very Proud' of Daughter Isabella While Celebrating Her 17th Birthday

Justin Hartley is one proud dad!

On Saturday (July 3), the 44-year-old This Is Us actor took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie with daughter Isabella in honor of her 17th birthday.

Click inside to see the photo!

“Wishing this kind and beautiful angel a very happy birthday! I’m so very proud of you! Love, Dad,” Justin captioned the black-and-white selfie.

Isabella then took to the comments to write, “Thank you!!!! Love you❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Justin shares Isabella with his first wife, soap opera actress Lindsay Hartley.

Just a few short months ago, Justin shocked fans when it was revealed that he had secretly married girlfriend Sofia Pernas after dating for a little over a year.

Make sure you check out the trailer for Justin‘s new movie The Exchange!
Just Jared on Facebook
justin hartley celebrates daughter isabella 17th birthday 01
justin hartley celebrates daughter isabella 17th birthday 02
justin hartley celebrates daughter isabella 17th birthday 03
justin hartley celebrates daughter isabella 17th birthday 04
justin hartley celebrates daughter isabella 17th birthday 05
justin hartley celebrates daughter isabella 17th birthday 06
justin hartley celebrates daughter isabella 17th birthday 07
justin hartley celebrates daughter isabella 17th birthday 08
justin hartley celebrates daughter isabella 17th birthday 09

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: isabella hartley, Justin Hartley

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Adrien Brody & girlfriend Georgina Chapman have been spotted on a very rare outing - TMZ
  • Meet Olivia Rodrigo's new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY's Sonja Morgan dated this fellow Bravo star - TooFab
  • Katie Stevens says goodbye to The Bold Type - Just Jared Jr