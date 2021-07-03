Top Stories
Sat, 03 July 2021 at 5:47 pm

Laura Harrier Kisses Rumored New Boyfriend in Monaco

Laura Harrier Kisses Rumored New Boyfriend in Monaco

Laura Harrier seemingly has a new man in her life!

The 31-year-old actress, who starred in the Netflix limited series Hollywood, was spotted kissing fashion consultant Sam Jarou on Saturday (July 3) in Monaco.

Laura was in town to attend a Louis Vuitton dinner and she spent some time by the pool with Sam before skipping town together. The possibly new couple was seen later in the day at the airport.

Laura was most recently linked to NBA player Klay Thompson and they made a rare appearance on the red carpet last year at the Oscars after party.

Sam is a Paris-based consultant who also serves as the head of creative for the menswear fashion brand Noon Goons.

Click through the gallery for over 100 photos of Laura Harrier and Sam Jarou in Monaco…

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Laura Harrier, Sam Jarou

