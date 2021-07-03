Sat, 03 July 2021 at 1:31 pm
NBC Has Canceled an Upcoming Series After a Diarrhea Controversy
- A diarrhea outbreak happened on the set of an upcoming NBC series, which has now been canceled – TMZ
- Shazam‘s Jack Dylan Grazer is addressing his sexuality – Just Jared Jr
- These celebs all ended up marrying non-famous people – TooFab
- Amber Heard announced some huge news this week – Celebitchy
- Brandi Glanville reveals an awful thing she did to LeAnn Rimes – DListed
- Tom Holland was spotted for the first time since THOSE pics surfaced – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC Posted to: NBC, Newsies, Television