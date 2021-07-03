Selena Gomez Poses in the Bikini She Helped Design

Selena Gomez is ready for the summer and she has a whole new line of swimsuits to wear!

The 28-year-old entertainer teamed up with her longtime friend Theresa Mingus and her business partner Morgan Brutocao for the swimsuit company La’Mariette.

Selena helped design a six-style collaboration, which launched today.

“It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because [the founders] and I love being outside so much,” Selena said in a statement.

She added, “After going through swatches, my favorite color was purple; I wanted to stay away from colors I’m used to like red and white. Purple felt different for me. And we added pops of color like green and neons here and there; it really becomes your own suit, however you wear it.”

The swimsuits range in sizes from XS to XXL and in price from $49 to $119. All of the pieces are on sale now!

We have new candid photos of Selena stepping out on Friday night in a chic outfit!