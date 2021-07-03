The Bachelorette's Blake Moynes Reveals What He Said to Katie Thurston in Those Pre-Show DMs

Blake Moynes was a surprise addition to Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette and they actually have some history.

Before he showed up as a contestant in the middle of the season, Blake had actually chatted with Katie via DMs on Instagram.

Now, Blake is opening up about what he actually said in those messages, which he sent after her first appearance on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor earlier this year.

“It was right after her first episode, it was right away,” Blake said on the Click Bait podcast. “This is where people, I think, can take what I’m about to say one way or another.”

“She came out of that limo with that vibrator, I was like, ‘Yeah, I like what she’s about.’ It’s not about the fact that she had a f–king vibrator,” he added. “It’s the fact that she had the balls to have fun with it, and go with it, and go with the flow.”

“It was a simple reach out,” Blake said. “It was like, ‘I f–king love that you did that. That was f–king awesome, like, good for you,’ this and that.”

Blake also talked about how Katie responded. (Make sure to read what she said about his appearance on the show too!)

“When I actually reached out that first time, after the first episode, her responses were very cold back,” he said. “She was nice, but she didn’t open up her dialogue in any way. It was shut down right then and there.”

Blake previously appeared on last year’s season of The Bachelorette, where he dated both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams.