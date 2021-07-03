'The Tomorrow War' Director Talks About Sequel Possibilities, Compares Plans to Another Franchise

Chris Pratt‘s new movie The Tomorrow War is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and fans will likely be wondering if a franchise is being planned.

The epic time-travel movie was originally intended to be released in theaters in 2020, but Paramount Pictures sold the film to Amazon during the pandemic for a reported $200 million.

So, what are the plans for a potential sequel? Director Chris McKay is speaking out!

Click inside to read more…

“I hope that Amazon wants to make a sequel to this movie, because I think it’ll be a lot of fun,” Chris told MovieWeb. “I think there’s a lot of story on the table from a time travel perspective, from a world-building perspective from the White Spikes. So, there’s a lot of things that I think we can mess with and have a lot fun.”

He continued, “It’s like what they did with The Purge or something like that, where it’s like they start with a really interesting concept and now the next movie and the next movie get to sort of play with those things and explore those things and blow them out. To me, there’s a lot more to this world, even from a design standpoint, from the stuff we designed and stuff like that. So, I’m hoping that that’s something they’ll [Amazon] will want to do.”

In an interview with Variety, Chris added, “I like world-building experiments, especially when you have the potential of some kind of time travel. I think that a sequel could go in a lot of fun areas and the ethnographic study of the White Spikes in their world and where they came from, and what their purpose was, and all of that kind of thing. So yeah, I think that could be a lot of fun. And with this cast, too, we’re just getting started.”

Check out photos of the cast at the Los Angeles premiere!