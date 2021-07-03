'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Joseph Kosinski Created New Cameras to Film Flying Scenes

It’s been 35 years since the original Top Gun movie was released and the upcoming sequel features some amazing new technology!

Top Gun: Maverick is set to be released in theaters on November 19, 2021 and features Tom Cruise reprising his role as one Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

The film’s director Joseph Kosinski spoke with YouTuber Vsauce3 about the new system he devised for capturing flight scenes.

Joseph explained that he originally planned on becoming aerospace engineer, but has been able to incorporate his engineering experience into his career as a director.

In order to fully capture the experience of flying, he collaborated with his cinematographer and a team at Sony to create a new system for filming within the cockpit.

“My cinematographer that I work with a lot, Claudio Miranda, and I had been working with Sony,” Joseph said. “We tested and worked with them to develop the Rialto, it’s called, which is a very small version of the Venice. It was of a size that then we could start to fit in a fighter jet.”

“So, for Top Gun, we managed to fit six of those in the cockpit. Four facing towards the actor and two facing forward. You can’t fake that. That’s why we shot it for real,” he continued.

The upcoming film also stars Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, Glen Powell as Hangman, Monica Barbaro as Phoenix, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Jay Ellis as Payback, and Danny Ramirez as Fanboy.

You can watch a trailer for the new movie here.

Last year, Joseph opened up about the decision to wait to release the film in theaters after it’s premiere was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.