Sat, 03 July 2021 at 7:47 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Sends Love to Boyfriend Cole Tucker on His 25th Birthday

Vanessa Hudgens Sends Love to Boyfriend Cole Tucker on His 25th Birthday

Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating her boyfriend Cole Tucker‘s boyfriend!

On Saturday (July 3), the 32-year-old High School Musical actress took to Instagram to wish the pro baseball player a happy 25th birthday.

Click inside to see her post!

“Happy birffffdaaaay to my big man @cotuck 👑✨🤟🏽your magic ✨Go suns. Go us. 🧡💜✨” Vanessa wrote.

Along with her message, Vanessa shared a bunch of photos of she and Cole hanging out in a backyard with a gorgeous sunset in the background.

Vanessa and Cole have been quietly for several months now. They were first linked back November when they were seen holding hands during a dinner date in Los Angeles.

A source confirmed that they were officially “boyfriend and girlfriend” back in early January.

In a recent interview, Vanessa revealed the “random” way she and Cole met.
Photos: Instagram: @vanessahudgens
