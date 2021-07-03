Vanessa Hudgens Sends Love to Boyfriend Cole Tucker on His 25th Birthday

Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating her boyfriend Cole Tucker‘s boyfriend!

On Saturday (July 3), the 32-year-old High School Musical actress took to Instagram to wish the pro baseball player a happy 25th birthday.

“Happy birffffdaaaay to my big man @cotuck 👑✨🤟🏽your magic ✨Go suns. Go us. 🧡💜✨” Vanessa wrote.

Along with her message, Vanessa shared a bunch of photos of she and Cole hanging out in a backyard with a gorgeous sunset in the background.

Vanessa and Cole have been quietly for several months now. They were first linked back November when they were seen holding hands during a dinner date in Los Angeles.

A source confirmed that they were officially “boyfriend and girlfriend” back in early January.

In a recent interview, Vanessa revealed the “random” way she and Cole met.