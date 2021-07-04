Top Stories
Sun, 04 July 2021 at 12:20 am

Ashley Tisdale Celebrates 36th Birthday With Cute New Photo of Daughter Jupiter!

Ashley Tisdale Celebrates 36th Birthday With Cute New Photo of Daughter Jupiter!

Ashley Tisdale is celebrating her first birthday as a mom!

On Friday (July 2), the High School Musical star took to Instagram to share a cute photo with 3-month-old daughter Jupiter while celebrating her 36th birthday.

“This is 36,” Ashley captioned the below post.

In the pic, Ashley is posing outside while wearing a brown one-piece bathing suit and white robe, while she holds Jupiter, who is looking super cute a denim outfit and matching hat.

Jupiter, who was born in March, is the first child for Ashley and husband Christopher French, who have been married since 2014.

In a new post on her website, Ashley opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding. You can read her post here.
