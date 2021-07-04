Ashley Tisdale Celebrates 36th Birthday With Cute New Photo of Daughter Jupiter!

Ashley Tisdale is celebrating her first birthday as a mom!

On Friday (July 2), the High School Musical star took to Instagram to share a cute photo with 3-month-old daughter Jupiter while celebrating her 36th birthday.

“This is 36,” Ashley captioned the below post.

In the pic, Ashley is posing outside while wearing a brown one-piece bathing suit and white robe, while she holds Jupiter, who is looking super cute a denim outfit and matching hat.

Jupiter, who was born in March, is the first child for Ashley and husband Christopher French, who have been married since 2014.

In a new post on her website, Ashley opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding. You can read her post here.