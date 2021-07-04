Bella Hadid Rocks Electric Blue Looks for Off-White Fashion Show!

Top Stories
Bella Hadid is hitting the runway again!

The 24-year-old strutted her way down the runway for Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White Fashion Show on Sunday (July 4) in Paris, France.

For the show, Bella made two trips down the runway, first in an electric blue mini-dress and matching leather boots before changing into a blue ball gown.

Bella has had a very busy past several days while she’s been in Paris.

Last week, Bella sat front row at the Dior Homme fashion show before walking in the Jacquemus “La Montagne” fashion show alongside model pal Kendall Jenner.

Earlier this year, Bella sold her New York City penthouse apartment for $6.5 million and you can see photos from inside the home.

10+ pictures inside of Bella Hadid walking in the Off-White fashion show…
Photos: Getty Images
