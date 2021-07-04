Charlie Puth Shows Off Hot Bod in New Shirtless Selfies!

Charlie Puth is putting his hot bod on display!

The 29-year-old singer and songwriter took to his Instagram earlier this week to share a couple shirtless photos of himself.

“Dog Dad 2 The Rescue,” Charlie wrote.

In the photos, Charlie is posing shirtless outside in a pair of leaf-print shorts and sunglasses as he snaps a few photos in front of a mirrored door.

Back in March, Charlie was spotted going shirtless as he headed home after a workout.

After the photos were released, many trolls took to social media to comment on Charlie’s physique, saying that he looked unfit.

However catching wind of the hate, Charlie took to Twitter to call out the trolls for body shaming him. You can read what he tweeted here.