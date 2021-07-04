Heidi Klum Says She 'Tried' to Make Her Marriage to Seal Work by Renewing Their Vows Every Year

Heidi Klum is reflecting on her marriage to ex-husband Seal.

In a new interview with Sunday Times, the 48-year-old America’s Got Talent judge opened up about trying to make her marriage to the 58-year-old singer work, despite all their issues.

“I think I got married eight times to Seal,” Heidi shared about the former couple’s multiple vow renewals. “I thought it would be kind of, like, fun. I thought it would be a fest of love. But you know, that doesn’t work either. I tried, you can’t say I didn’t try!”

Heidi admitted that over time, she realized that they multiple wedding ceremonies weren’t helping.

“Like, ‘This is really not working,’” Heidi recalled. “But I tried.”

Heidi and Seal married on May 10, 2005 before ultimately splitting up in 2012. Every year on their anniversary, they would renew their vows in front of family and close friends.

Heidi married new husband Tom Kaulitz in 2019.

Since splitting, the former couple co-parent their three kids – sons Henry, 15, and Johan, 14, and daughter Lou, 11. Seal also adopted Heidi‘s eldest daughter Leni, 17.

Last year, Heidi and Seal headed back to court after she accused him of not letting the kids travel with her to Germany as she filmed Germany’s Next Top Model. He eventually granted them permission to go with her.

“It could be easier sometimes, but everyone is healthy and that’s the most important thing,” Heidi said about co-parenting with Seal. “Everything else can be figured out.”