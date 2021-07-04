Top Stories
Heidi Klum Spotted with Her 17-Year-Old Daughter, Budding Supermodel Leni Klum!

Heidi Klum enjoyed some family time this weekend!

The 48-year-old model was spotted going out for lunch with husband Tom Kaulitz and two of her children on Saturday afternoon (July 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Heidi and Tom were joined by her 17-year-old daughter Leni, who is a budding supermodel, and her 11-year-old daughter Lou, who is not pictured here to respect her privacy.

Just this past December, Heidi revealed that Leni was interested in launching a modeling career and she already has been featured on the cover of Glamour Germany this year. She has a large Instagram following already as well with over 824,000 followers.

For those who don’t know, Leni is Heidi‘s daughter with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore while Lou is her daughter with ex-husband Seal.

Make sure to read the comments that Heidi just made about her marriage to Seal.

Click through the gallery to see 10+ pictures of Leni Klum with her mom and step-dad…

