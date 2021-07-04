Iggy Azalea Rocks Red Hair for Night Out in West Hollywood!

Top Stories
Sun, 04 July 2021 at 12:46 pm

Iggy Azalea is enjoying a night out on the town!

The 31-year-old Australian rapper strutted her way to dinner at Rocco’s to celebrate the launch of her new perfume Parfum de Azalea on Saturday night (July 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For her night out, Iggy rocked red hair while wearing a black bodysuit paired with black and red sheer pants.

Iggy‘s outing comes shortly after she addressed accusations of “blackfishing” in her new music video “I Am The Stripclub.”

Just last month, Iggy purchased a brand new home to live in with her 1-year-old son Onyx. You can see inside her stunning home here!

If you missed it, Iggy Azalea will be looking for love in a new ABC dating show!
Photos: Backgrid USA
Iggy Azalea

