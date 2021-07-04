Joey Chestnut Breaks His Own Record at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2021!

Joey Chestnut is a winner once again!

The 37-year-old competitive eater took home his 14th win at the 2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday (July 4) at Coney Island in New York City.

During the 10 minute competition, Joey devoured a record-breaking 76 hot dogs. He broke his previous record of 75 hot dogs.

In his career at the annual Fourth of July contestant, Joey has now eaten a record breaking 1,089 hot dogs.

In second place was Geoffrey Esper, who ate 50 hot dogs.

Over on the women’s side, Michelle Lesco won her first Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest by consuming 30¾ hot dogs in 10 minutes. Last year’s champ Miki Sudo sat out of this year’s competition because she is pregnant.

Congrats Joey and Michelle!

JOEY CHESTNUT WITH A NEW WORLD RECORD 76 HOTDOGS IN 10 MINUTES 😳 14 titles 🐐 pic.twitter.com/3iia7YIHdr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 4, 2021