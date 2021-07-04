Top Stories
Britney Spears is Sharing More Shocking Claims About Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears is Sharing More Shocking Claims About Her Conservatorship

Sun, 04 July 2021 at 11:05 am

Kendall Jenner Hits the Beach for Photo Shoot in St. Tropez

Kendall Jenner Hits the Beach for Photo Shoot in St. Tropez

Kendall Jenner is soaking up the sun on set of her latest photo shoot!

The 25-year-old model hit the beach for a morning shoot on Sunday (July 4) in St. Tropez, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

For the shoot, Kendall showed off her fit figure in a black, long-sleeved crop top paired with high-waisted bikini bottoms as she posed along the coast.

Kendall has been in France for the past several days now. Earlier this week, Kendall and model pal Bella Hadid hit the runway for the Jacquemus “La Montagne” fashion show in Paris.

During the two-part Keeping up with the Kardashians reunion special, Kendall shared some super rare comments about her relationship with boyfriend Devin Booker! Find out what she said here.
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner hits the beach for photo shoot in st tropez 01
kendall jenner hits the beach for photo shoot in st tropez 02
kendall jenner hits the beach for photo shoot in st tropez 03
kendall jenner hits the beach for photo shoot in st tropez 04
kendall jenner hits the beach for photo shoot in st tropez 05
kendall jenner hits the beach for photo shoot in st tropez 06
kendall jenner hits the beach for photo shoot in st tropez 07

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Phylicia Rashad issues another apology over her Bill Cosby tweet - TMZ
  • Shazam actor Jack Dylan Grazer is coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Joe Giudice is hanging out with one of ex Teresa's closest friends - TooFab
  • Meet the stars of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin - Just Jared Jr