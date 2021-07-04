Liam Payne Reaches Out to Ex-Fiancee Maya Henry in Emotional Instagram Posts

It seems that Liam Payne might have some regrets about ending his engagement to Maya Henry.

The 27-year-old singer took to his Instagram Stories in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 4) to share a message about not letting go of the people you love.

Liam shared four different stories, including one in which he tagged Maya‘s Instagram account. That story was eventually deleted while the other ones remained on his page.

…

“Don’t let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close we are always running out of time we never gain it,” Liam wrote in the first story.

Liam‘s next post said, “F–k Me I’m Wise.” He then posted a story in which he tagged Maya and added the prayer hands emoji. The fourth and final story said, “I love you, we calm.”

