Michael B. Jordan Goes on a 'Baecation' with Girlfriend Lori Harvey for 4th of July Weekend

Michael B. Jordan and his girlfriend Lori Harvey are enjoying a relaxing vacation during Fourth of July weekend!

The 34-year-old actor and the 24-year-old model packed on the PDA in some photos and videos that were shared to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (July 4).

On Saturday, Lori showed off the tropical location for their getaway and she said, “Vacation mode starts now.” She also shared a photo of Michael‘s hand on her leg and captioned the clip, “Baecation.”

In one video of the couple, they shared a kiss for the camera.

Lori also shared a video of her lounging in the sun while Michael sat at a table eating some food. She captioned that video, “Always eating.”

Lori recently responded after her famous ex dissed her and Michael.

Click through the gallery for lots of screencaps from the Instagram Stories…