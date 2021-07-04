NBC & Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2021 - Performers List & Hosts Revealed!
Macy’s famous Fourth of July fireworks are set to air live from New York City tonight, and as part of the celebration, the chain department store has enlisted some famous entertainers to take the stage as part of the big event!
This year’s show will see 65,000 shells and effects from five totally separate barges positioned along New York City’s East River between Midtown and Brooklyn.
“The Summer of New York City is underway!” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “New Yorkers have worked hard to fight back COVID-19 and build a recovery for all of us. This summer, we can’t wait to reconnect with the iconic events that make our city great. These fireworks make us all proud to be New Yorkers and Americans, and I’m looking forward to a joyful and safe viewing this year.”
The fireworks will kick off at 8pm ET on NBC with an encore performance airing two hours later.
Macy’s Fourth of July Hosts
New Amsterdam’s Ryan Eggold
Girls5eva’s Renée Elise Goldsberry
Macy’s Fourth of July Performers
Jonas Brothers
Blake Shelton
One Republic
Black Pumas
Reba McEntire
Tori Kelly
Tori will be singing the Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from the musical Carousel.
Coldplay
Additional performances will include the The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful,” plus Broadway Inspiration Voices performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”