Britney Spears is Sharing More Shocking Claims About Her Conservatorship

Sun, 04 July 2021 at 3:30 pm

NBC & Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2021 - Performers List & Hosts Revealed!

Macy’s famous Fourth of July fireworks are set to air live from New York City tonight, and as part of the celebration, the chain department store has enlisted some famous entertainers to take the stage as part of the big event!

This year’s show will see 65,000 shells and effects from five totally separate barges positioned along New York City’s East River between Midtown and Brooklyn.

“The Summer of New York City is underway!” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “New Yorkers have worked hard to fight back COVID-19 and build a recovery for all of us. This summer, we can’t wait to reconnect with the iconic events that make our city great. These fireworks make us all proud to be New Yorkers and Americans, and I’m looking forward to a joyful and safe viewing this year.”

The fireworks will kick off at 8pm ET on NBC with an encore performance airing two hours later.

Macy’s Fourth of July Hosts

New Amsterdam’s Ryan Eggold

Girls5eva’s Renée Elise Goldsberry

Macy’s Fourth of July Performers

Jonas Brothers

Blake Shelton

One Republic

Black Pumas

Reba McEntire

Tori Kelly

Tori will be singing the Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from the musical Carousel.

Coldplay

Additional performances will include the The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful,” plus Broadway Inspiration Voices performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
