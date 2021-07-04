Nick Cannon Welcomes His Seventh Child, Rumored Girlfriend Alyssa Scott Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Nick Cannon is a dad again!

On Saturday night (July 3), the 40-year-old The Masked Singer host’s rumored girlfriend, model Alyssa Scott, took to her Instagram to announce that she has given birth to a baby boy.

“I will love you for eternity 🖤 6•23•21″ Alyssa wrote along with several black-and-white photos of herself holding her newborn son.

Then on her Instagram Story, Alyssa shared another photo holding the baby, revealing that she and Nick named their child Zen.

Zen is the fourth child Nick has welcomed in less than a year.

Last month, Nick and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

Back in December 2020, Nick and Brittany Bell welcomed daughter Powerful Queen. They are also parents to 4-year-old son Golden.

Nick also shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.