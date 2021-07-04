Top Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Her Son Damian Being Cut Out of Fortune by Late Father's Family

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Her Son Damian Being Cut Out of Fortune by Late Father's Family

Phoebe Dynevor &amp; Pete Davidson Flaunt Cute PDA at Wimbledon - See Over 40 Photos Here!

Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson Flaunt Cute PDA at Wimbledon - See Over 40 Photos Here!

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Ben Affleck Did Something Really Cool on Friday!

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Did Something Really Cool on Friday!

Sun, 04 July 2021 at 1:36 am

Nick Cannon Welcomes His Seventh Child, Rumored Girlfriend Alyssa Scott Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Nick Cannon Welcomes His Seventh Child, Rumored Girlfriend Alyssa Scott Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Nick Cannon is a dad again!

On Saturday night (July 3), the 40-year-old The Masked Singer host’s rumored girlfriend, model Alyssa Scott, took to her Instagram to announce that she has given birth to a baby boy.

Click inside to read more…

“I will love you for eternity 🖤 6•23•21″ Alyssa wrote along with several black-and-white photos of herself holding her newborn son.

Then on her Instagram Story, Alyssa shared another photo holding the baby, revealing that she and Nick named their child Zen.

Zen is the fourth child Nick has welcomed in less than a year.

Last month, Nick and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

Back in December 2020, Nick and Brittany Bell welcomed daughter Powerful Queen. They are also parents to 4-year-old son Golden.

Nick also shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images, Instagram: @alyssaemme
Posted to: alyssa Scott, Birth, Celebrity Babies, Nick Cannon, Zen Cannon

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Phylicia Rashad issues another apology over her Bill Cosby tweet - TMZ
  • Shazam actor Jack Dylan Grazer is coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Joe Giudice is hanging out with one of ex Teresa's closest friends - TooFab
  • Meet the stars of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin - Just Jared Jr