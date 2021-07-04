Prince Charles Recalls Being Captivated by This 'Dazzling' American Star When He Was Younger

Top Stories
Prince Charles is taking a trip down memory lane!

In new radio program titled “Music and Memories With HRH The Prince Of Wales,” the 72-year-old Royal talked about about some of favorite music and revealed the American singer he was captivated by when he was younger.

“I have always been a great admirer of the incredibly versatile American actress and singer Barbra Streisand,” Prince Charles said, via The Times of London.

“Back in 1974, when I was serving in the Royal Navy … as a young lieutenant in the frigate HMS Jupiter, we called into the United States navy’s base in San Diego, California,” Prince Charles recalled. “When I heard that she was currently making the film [Funny Lady] in the Warner Brothers Studios … I was lucky enough to visit the set and to meet her there.”

At the time, Prince Charles was 26 while Barbra was 32.

“I shall never forget her dazzling, effervescent talent and the unique vitality and attraction of her voice and her acting ability,” Prince Charles continued. “This next song, ‘Don’t Rain on my Parade’, is therefore full of special memories of — I hardly dare think of it now — 47 years ago.”

After their encounter back in the ’70s, Prince Charles and Barbra would go on to meet again in 1994 and 1995.
