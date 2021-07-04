Top Stories
Britney Spears is Sharing More Shocking Claims About Her Conservatorship

Sun, 04 July 2021 at 1:17 pm

These Stars Were All Born on the Fourth of July!

These Stars Were All Born on the Fourth of July!

July 4th might be America’s birthday, but it’s also the birthday of many famous stars!

From singers to designers and a former First Daughter, we gathered a list of nine celebrities are celebrating their birthday along with the USA.

Happy birthday to all these stars!

Click through the slideshow to see stars celebrating their birthday on July 4th…

Photos: Getty Images
