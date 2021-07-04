Top Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Her Son Damian Being Cut Out of Fortune by Late Father's Family

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Her Son Damian Being Cut Out of Fortune by Late Father's Family

Phoebe Dynevor &amp; Pete Davidson Flaunt Cute PDA at Wimbledon - See Over 40 Photos Here!

Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson Flaunt Cute PDA at Wimbledon - See Over 40 Photos Here!

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Ben Affleck Did Something Really Cool on Friday!

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Did Something Really Cool on Friday!

Sun, 04 July 2021 at 10:34 am

Todrick Hall's L.A. Home Burglarized, Thieves Allegedly Steal Over $50,000 Worth of Valuables

Todrick Hall's L.A. Home Burglarized, Thieves Allegedly Steal Over $50,000 Worth of Valuables

Todrick Hall has been the victim of a home robbery.

TMZ reports that the 36-year-old singer and choreographer’s home in Los Angeles was recently broken into, and the thieves fled with tons of Todrick‘s valuables.

Click inside to read more…

According to law enforcement sources, the thieves broke in through a back window in Todrick‘s house.

One of Todrick‘s friends returned to his house to discover the invasion after the robbers had gotten away.

The police say that the robbers stole about $50,000 worth of handbags and other personal items from Todrick‘s home.

The total amount of things stole could increase, as Todrick needs to go through his house to see what else has been taken.
Just Jared on Facebook
todrick hall la home broken into 01
todrick hall la home broken into 02
todrick hall la home broken into 03
todrick hall la home broken into 04
todrick hall la home broken into 05
todrick hall la home broken into 06
todrick hall la home broken into 07

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Todrick Hall

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Phylicia Rashad issues another apology over her Bill Cosby tweet - TMZ
  • Shazam actor Jack Dylan Grazer is coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Joe Giudice is hanging out with one of ex Teresa's closest friends - TooFab
  • Meet the stars of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin - Just Jared Jr