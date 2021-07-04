Todrick Hall's L.A. Home Burglarized, Thieves Allegedly Steal Over $50,000 Worth of Valuables

Todrick Hall has been the victim of a home robbery.

TMZ reports that the 36-year-old singer and choreographer’s home in Los Angeles was recently broken into, and the thieves fled with tons of Todrick‘s valuables.

Click inside to read more…

According to law enforcement sources, the thieves broke in through a back window in Todrick‘s house.

One of Todrick‘s friends returned to his house to discover the invasion after the robbers had gotten away.

The police say that the robbers stole about $50,000 worth of handbags and other personal items from Todrick‘s home.

The total amount of things stole could increase, as Todrick needs to go through his house to see what else has been taken.