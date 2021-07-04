Top Stories
Britney Spears is Sharing More Shocking Claims About Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears is Sharing More Shocking Claims About Her Conservatorship

Sun, 04 July 2021 at 7:50 pm

Universal Movies Rule the July 4th Box Office with 'F9' Earning a Second #1 Weekend

Universal Movies Rule the July 4th Box Office with 'F9' Earning a Second #1 Weekend

It was a big weekend at the movies for Universal Pictures!

The film studio had the top three films at the box office this weekend, including F9: The Fast Saga, which earned its second weekend at number one.

The ninth installment in the beloved Vin Diesel franchise grossed a projected $24 million during the three-day weekend and it will make around $32 million for the four-day holiday weekend.

Click inside for the rest of the box office results…

Coming in second place is the new animated movie The Boss Baby: Family Business, which also debuted on the streaming service Peacock on the same day as its theatrical release. The film is estimated to earn $17.3 million for the three-day weekend and $23 million for the full four-day weekend.

The third Universal movie at the box office is The Forever Purge, which is the fifth installment in the popular Blumhouse horror franchise. The movie is estimated to make $12.7 million for the three-day weekend and $16 million for the four-day holiday weekend.

Another new movie at the box office is the indie film Zola, which opened on Wednesday last week and is estimated to earn $2.4 million through its first six days of release. THR notes that this is “one of the best showings for an indie since the COVID-19 crisis commenced.”

Check out last weekend’s box office numbers!
Just Jared on Facebook
fast furious topping the box office 01
fast furious topping the box office 02
fast furious topping the box office 03
fast furious topping the box office 04
fast furious topping the box office 05
fast furious topping the box office 06
fast furious topping the box office 07
fast furious topping the box office 08
fast furious topping the box office 09
fast furious topping the box office 10
fast furious topping the box office 11
fast furious topping the box office 12
fast furious topping the box office 13
fast furious topping the box office 14
fast furious topping the box office 15
fast furious topping the box office 16
fast furious topping the box office 17
fast furious topping the box office 18
fast furious topping the box office 19
fast furious topping the box office 20
fast furious topping the box office 21
fast furious topping the box office 22
fast furious topping the box office 23
fast furious topping the box office 24
fast furious topping the box office 25
fast furious topping the box office 26
fast furious topping the box office 27
fast furious topping the box office 28
fast furious topping the box office 29
fast furious topping the box office 30

Photos: Universal Pictures
Posted to: Box Office, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Phylicia Rashad issues another apology over her Bill Cosby tweet - TMZ
  • Shazam actor Jack Dylan Grazer is coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Joe Giudice is hanging out with one of ex Teresa's closest friends - TooFab
  • Meet the stars of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin - Just Jared Jr