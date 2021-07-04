Universal Movies Rule the July 4th Box Office with 'F9' Earning a Second #1 Weekend

It was a big weekend at the movies for Universal Pictures!

The film studio had the top three films at the box office this weekend, including F9: The Fast Saga, which earned its second weekend at number one.

The ninth installment in the beloved Vin Diesel franchise grossed a projected $24 million during the three-day weekend and it will make around $32 million for the four-day holiday weekend.

Coming in second place is the new animated movie The Boss Baby: Family Business, which also debuted on the streaming service Peacock on the same day as its theatrical release. The film is estimated to earn $17.3 million for the three-day weekend and $23 million for the full four-day weekend.

The third Universal movie at the box office is The Forever Purge, which is the fifth installment in the popular Blumhouse horror franchise. The movie is estimated to make $12.7 million for the three-day weekend and $16 million for the four-day holiday weekend.

Another new movie at the box office is the indie film Zola, which opened on Wednesday last week and is estimated to earn $2.4 million through its first six days of release. THR notes that this is “one of the best showings for an indie since the COVID-19 crisis commenced.”

