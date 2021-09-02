Top Stories
Beyonce Has a New Song Coming, Making Her Eligible for an Academy Award

Huge 'Grey's Anatomy' News Was Announced!

Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened

Thu, 02 September 2021 at 9:03 pm

'Big Brother' 2021: Top 8 Contestants Revealed, Plus a Big Announcement Was Made!

'Big Brother' 2021: Top 8 Contestants Revealed, Plus a Big Announcement Was Made!

We’re one week closer to the finale of Big Brother and we just learned some big news during the latest live eviction episode.

After the latest eviction, we are down to the Top 8 contestants, which you can see listed in this post. All six members of The Cookout alliance are impressively still in the game.

WHO WENT HOME? Check out the spoilers from the latest eviction!

At the end of the episode on Thursday (September 2), host Julie Chen announced that a double eviction episode will finally happen next week.

In a big twist, there will be second double eviction episode one week later as well!

Click inside to check out the contestants who remain on Big Brother this season…

Keep scrolling to see who remains on Big Brother this season…

The Cookout Alliance members: Azah, Derek F., Hannah, Kyland, Tiffany, Xavier

Alyssa Lopez

Alyssa Lopez

Age: 24

Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.

Current City: Sarasota, Fla.

Occupation: Swimwear Designer

Azah Awasum

Azah Awasum

Age: 30

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Current City: Baltimore, Md.

Occupation: Director of Sales Operations

Claire Rehfuss

Claire Rehfuss

Age: 25

Current City: New York City

Occupation: AI engineer

Kyland Young

Kyland Young

Age: 29

Hometown: San Bernardino County, Calif.

Current City: Venice Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Account Executive

Tiffany Mitchell

Tiffany Mitchell

Age: 40

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Current City: Detroit, Mich.

Occupation: Phlebotomist

Xavier Prather

Xavier Prather

Age: 27

Hometown: Kalamazoo, Mich.

Current City: Milwaukee, Wis.

Occupation: Attorney

Hannah Chaddha

Hannah Chaddha

Age: 21

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Graduate Student

Derek Frazier

Derek Frazier

Age: 29

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: Philadelphia, Pa.
Photos: CBS
