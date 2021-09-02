'Big Brother' 2021: Top 8 Contestants Revealed, Plus a Big Announcement Was Made!

We’re one week closer to the finale of Big Brother and we just learned some big news during the latest live eviction episode.

After the latest eviction, we are down to the Top 8 contestants, which you can see listed in this post. All six members of The Cookout alliance are impressively still in the game.

At the end of the episode on Thursday (September 2), host Julie Chen announced that a double eviction episode will finally happen next week.

In a big twist, there will be second double eviction episode one week later as well!

The Cookout Alliance members: Azah, Derek F., Hannah, Kyland, Tiffany, Xavier

Alyssa Lopez Age: 24 Hometown: Sarasota, Fla. Current City: Sarasota, Fla. Occupation: Swimwear Designer

Azah Awasum Age: 30 Hometown: Baltimore, Md. Current City: Baltimore, Md. Occupation: Director of Sales Operations

Claire Rehfuss Age: 25 Current City: New York City Occupation: AI engineer

Kyland Young Age: 29 Hometown: San Bernardino County, Calif. Current City: Venice Beach, Calif. Occupation: Account Executive

Tiffany Mitchell Age: 40 Hometown: Detroit, Mich. Current City: Detroit, Mich. Occupation: Phlebotomist

Xavier Prather Age: 27 Hometown: Kalamazoo, Mich. Current City: Milwaukee, Wis. Occupation: Attorney

Hannah Chaddha Age: 21 Hometown: Chicago, Ill. Current City: Chicago, Ill. Occupation: Graduate Student