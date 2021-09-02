Brian Austin Green is the Latest Star to Reportedly Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30!

It looks like Brian Austin Green is heading to the dance floor!

The 48-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 actor is the latest star to join Dancing with the Stars for season 30, TMZ reports.

Brian joins previously announced stars JoJo Siwa, Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore. If you missed it, JoJo will be making DWTS history this season!

If you didn’t know, Brian has been dating with DWTS pro dancer Sharna Burgess since late last year. Sharna will be returning for season 30 along with all these other pro dancers.

As of right now, ABC has yet to announce the full list of stars that will be competing in the upcoming season, which is set to premiere on September 20. Find out what stars are rumored to be competing this season!