Drake's Mom Sandi Pens Him Sweet Notes Ahead of 'Certified Lover Boy' Album Release

Drake‘s mom has been counting down the days to the Certified Lover Boy release!

Over the past several days, the 34-year-old entertainer’s mom Sandi Graham has been sending him sweet notes along with flower displays ahead of the release of his upcoming sixth studio album, which will be released on Friday (September 3).

Click inside to read her notes!

“To: Lover Boy Three days more we’re counting down, for us to hear the best,” Sandi wrote on Tuesday (August 31) along with a display of roses in the number 3. “Everyone’s excited, cause you’re nothing like the rest. Three more days my pookaroo I couldn’t be more proud of you! Loving mom.”

On Wednesday, Sandi sent Drake roses in the shape of the number 2, along with the message, “To Loverboy Day two is here, one more to go. We go high when they go low. Certified – its [sic] been quite a ride, I forever admire your relentless drive. From: Loving Mom.”

Then on Thursday, the day before the release of Certified Lover Boy, Sandi sent Drake a display a roses in the shape of the number 1 and a display of roses in the shape of the heart.

Her message read, “It’s finally come. The countdown has reached one. With each new album my heart skips a beat. Being your mother has been my life’s greatest treat. It’s been a long hard road together. Now there’s one more day to go. I wanna celebrate you son, more than you’ll ever know. Love you more now and forever.”

Get the latest scoop on Drake‘s new relationship!