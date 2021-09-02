Top Stories
Beyonce Has a New Song Coming, Making Her Eligible for an Academy Award

Beyonce Has a New Song Coming, Making Her Eligible for an Academy Award

Huge 'Grey's Anatomy' News Was Announced!

Huge 'Grey's Anatomy' News Was Announced!

Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened

Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened

Thu, 02 September 2021 at 11:19 pm

Matt Dillon Suits Up at Venice Film Festival Premiere with Girlfriend Roberta Mastromichele

Matt Dillon Suits Up at Venice Film Festival Premiere with Girlfriend Roberta Mastromichele

Matt Dillon is looking great in Venice!

The 57-year-old actor suited up for the premiere of his movie Land of Dreams during the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Thursday (September 2) in Venice, Italy.

Matt was joined at the event by his girlfriend Roberta Mastromichele, co-stars Sheila Vand, William Moseley, and Christopher McDonald, and co-director Shirin Neshat.

Earlier in the day, the stars attended a photo call to promote the film.

Click inside to learn more about the film and to watch the trailer…

Here is the film’s synopsis: “Simin is an Iranian woman on a journey to discover what it means to be a free American. She works for the Census Bureau which, in an effort to control its citizens, has begun a program to record their dreams. Unaware of this devious plot, Simin is torn between her compassion for those whose dreams she is recording and a truth she must find within. Haunted by the fact that her father was executed by the Islamic regime in Iran, Simin has developed a coping mechanism through a world of fantasy and playacting. She captures her interviewees’ dreams, secretly impersonates them in Farsi and publishes them on social media where she finds a growing Iranian audience. Soon Simin meets Mark; a drifter, a free soul, and a poet who declares his love for her at first sight; and Alan, a cynical cowboy turned detective, full of machismo and the American spirit of adventure. As Simin enters the triad, she finds the two men’s competition and conflicts amusing and silently enjoys the ride.”

FYI: Sheila is wearing a vintage Mugler dress at the premiere. Matt is wearing Saint Laurent at the photo call.
Just Jared on Facebook
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 01
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 02
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 03
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 04
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 05
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 06
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 07
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 08
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 09
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 10
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 11
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 12
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 13
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 14
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 15
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 16
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 17
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 18
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 19
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 20
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 21
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 22
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 23
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 24
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 25
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 26
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 27
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 28
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 29
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 30
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 31
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 32
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 33
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 34
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 35
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 36
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 37
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 38
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 39
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 40
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 41
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 42
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 43
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 44
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 45
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 46
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 47
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 48
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 49
matt dillon venice film festival premiere with roberta mastromichele 50

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2021 Venice Film Festival, Christopher Mcdonald, Matt Dillon, Roberta Mastromichele, sheila vand, Shirin Neshat, William Moseley

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr