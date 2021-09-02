Minnie Driver Travels to London for U.K. Premiere of 'Cinderella'

Minnie Driver is celebrating the upcoming release of her new movie!

The 51-year-old actress hit the red carpet the for the UK premiere of Cinderella on Thursday evening (September 2) at the Everyman Broadgate in London, England.

For the premiere, Minnie looked pretty in a metallic green dress.

Earlier this week, Minnie skipped the world premiere of Cinderella in Los Angeles. Her co-stars Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, and Idina Menzel were all there.

It was recently announced that Minnie had joined the cast of Rosaline, which is a re-imagining of the Shakespeare classic Romeo & Juliet.

Cinderella will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 3 – check out the trailer here!

FYI: Minnie Driver is wearing a dress by The Vampire’s Wife.