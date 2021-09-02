'Waitress' Returns to Broadway - Watch Video of Sara Bareilles' First Moment on Stage!

Waitress is officially back on Broadway with composer Sara Bareilles in the lead role of Jenna!

The show officially closed in January 2020, but a return engagement is now on Broadway and the first performance back was on Thursday (September 2) in New York City.

Waitress‘ social media accounts have shared a video of the audience reacting to the moment when the lights went down and Sara appeared on stage for the first moment of the show.

Waitress and Hadestown are the first two musicals to return to Broadway since all shows shut down in March 2020.

After the show ended, Sara paid tribute to original cast member Nick Cordero, who passed away last year due to complications from COVID-19. His wife Amanda Kloots appeared on stage during the curtain call.

Amanda joked that a world record must have been set during the performance for the most standing ovations ever, including one before the show started!

Click inside to watch the video…