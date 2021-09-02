Top Stories
Beyonce Has a New Song Coming, Making Her Eligible for an Academy Award

Beyonce Has a New Song Coming, Making Her Eligible for an Academy Award

Huge 'Grey's Anatomy' News Was Announced!

Huge 'Grey's Anatomy' News Was Announced!

Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened

Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened

Thu, 02 September 2021 at 10:49 pm

Zach Braff Joins Amanda Kloots to Pay Tribute to Nick Cordero at 'Waitress' Re-Opening Show

Zach Braff Joins Amanda Kloots to Pay Tribute to Nick Cordero at 'Waitress' Re-Opening Show

Amanda Kloots was in the audience for the first performance of Waitress the Musical‘s return to Broadway!

The 39-year-old The Talk co-host was in the crowd with her longtime friend Zach Braff to pay tribute to her late husband Nick Cordero on Thursday (September 2) at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City.

Nick originated the role of Earl in the Broadway musical and he sadly passed away last year due to complications from COVID-19. A pie in the show has been named after Nick‘s song “Live Your Life” and a new line was added to the musical to point out the pie.

After the show, Amanda joined star Sara Bareilles and the rest of the cast on stage to honor Nick. They then had a sing-a-long to “Live Your Life.”

Click inside to watch the video…

Sara will star in the musical through October 17 and a new Jenna will soon be announced for the remainder of the run, which ends on January 9.

For those who don’t know, Zach, Amanda, and Nick all met while starring in the musical Bullets Over Broadway back in 2014.

Make sure to watch THIS other video from the Waitress re-opening show.

FYI: Amanda is wearing a Genny suit.

Just Jared on Facebook
zach braff amanda kloots at waitress re opening 01
zach braff amanda kloots at waitress re opening 02
zach braff amanda kloots at waitress re opening 03
zach braff amanda kloots at waitress re opening 04
zach braff amanda kloots at waitress re opening 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amanda Kloots, Broadway, Nick Cordero, Waitress, Zach Braff

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr