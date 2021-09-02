Zach Braff Joins Amanda Kloots to Pay Tribute to Nick Cordero at 'Waitress' Re-Opening Show

Amanda Kloots was in the audience for the first performance of Waitress the Musical‘s return to Broadway!

The 39-year-old The Talk co-host was in the crowd with her longtime friend Zach Braff to pay tribute to her late husband Nick Cordero on Thursday (September 2) at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City.

Nick originated the role of Earl in the Broadway musical and he sadly passed away last year due to complications from COVID-19. A pie in the show has been named after Nick‘s song “Live Your Life” and a new line was added to the musical to point out the pie.

After the show, Amanda joined star Sara Bareilles and the rest of the cast on stage to honor Nick. They then had a sing-a-long to “Live Your Life.”

Click inside to watch the video…

Sara will star in the musical through October 17 and a new Jenna will soon be announced for the remainder of the run, which ends on January 9.

For those who don’t know, Zach, Amanda, and Nick all met while starring in the musical Bullets Over Broadway back in 2014.

FYI: Amanda is wearing a Genny suit.